It is said that the eyes are the mirror of the soul, but according to science also of health. Through an ophthalmological examination, in fact, it is possible not only to verify the state of health of one’s eyes, but also of the rest of the body. According to Dr Hagar Ibrahimophthalmology specialist at Liverpool Hospital, “the eye is a window to the rest of the bodysince with an ophthalmological examination it is possible to discover not only ocular pathologies, but also systemic ones”.

What diseases can be discovered — By examining the blood vessels of the retina and optic nerve, doctors can find out a lot about a person's overall health noninvasively, detecting signs of other sensitive diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Multiple Sclerosis: "Eye inflammation can affect many parts of the eye and can often be the first sign of systemic disease," explained Dr. Ibrahim a Medical News Today. For example, recent studies have shown that in 10% of the adult population, signs of hypertension can be found through the eyes: this occurs through a narrowing of the retinal arteries and with symptoms similar to those of diabetic retinopathy, as always explained to MTN by Dr. Philip Storeyspecialist in retinal disorders at Austin Retina Health, who then adds: "A retinal exam often reflects the severity of a disease throughout the body, and it would be good to do it at least once every two years, even if you don't have vision problems. Obviously this is only a first step, you cannot rely on eye examination alone to evaluate a systemic disease, as the damage we see in the eye can take years to occur ".

Diabetes — Dr. Storey then focused primarily on diabetes: “It is the most frequently diagnosed disease through the eyes. Through an examination of the retina, by checking the changes in the blood vessels inside it, in fact, important indications can be obtained and the patient directed towards more specific tests such as blood sugar”. It is no coincidence, in fact, that one of the main risks of this disease is diabetic retinopathywhich can also lead to blindness: “In these cases we intervene with localized eye therapies such as laser treatment, intravitreal eye injections, correcting blood sugar levels, and with correct pharmacological treatment. These interventions, combined with a healthy lifestyle and an adequate diet, can lead to the regression of diabetic retinopathy” Spiega Ibrahim.