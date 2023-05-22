Eyes, ‘double target’ and ‘refillable’ antibodies: new retina-saving therapies are on the way

We are a long-lived country, but our organs inevitably age and lose efficiency. It also happens to the eyes which, as the years go by, see less well and are affected by the typical pathologies of age, starting with glaucoma and macular degeneration. This was discussed at the second National Congress of the Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (Siso) which was recently held in Rome and during which specialists presented new intervention strategies, upcoming therapies and above all launched the invitation to carry out prevention by undergoing regular eye check-ups after the age of 50 in order to be able to intercept these pathologies as soon as possible.