Home » Eyes, ‘double target’ and ‘refillable’ antibodies: new retina-saving therapies are on the way
Health

Eyes, ‘double target’ and ‘refillable’ antibodies: new retina-saving therapies are on the way

by admin
Eyes, ‘double target’ and ‘refillable’ antibodies: new retina-saving therapies are on the way

We are a long-lived country, but our organs inevitably age and lose efficiency. It also happens to the eyes which, as the years go by, see less well and are affected by the typical pathologies of age, starting with glaucoma and macular degeneration. This was discussed at the second National Congress of the Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (Siso) which was recently held in Rome and during which specialists presented new intervention strategies, upcoming therapies and above all launched the invitation to carry out prevention by undergoing regular eye check-ups after the age of 50 in order to be able to intercept these pathologies as soon as possible.

See also  The rebirth of the villages starts from the networks (not only digital)

You may also like

Covid: Fiaso, integrate the surveys with those of...

Sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia, new hope for...

everyone is pouring olive oil!

When hunger strikes, science reveals why we become...

Stealing time from illness, with a smile

Eating «intermittently» or fasting: pros and cons

House of Science, a ‘virtual’ library with the...

thrown out the car window, she had hit...

Mattarella in Milan for the 150th anniversary of...

How to find out if you are celiac...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy