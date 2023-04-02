Recent research has revealed that the very first signs of Alzheimer’s disease can appear in the retina. This is a very important discovery for the future of patients with dementia

The eyes are more than a window to the soul: they are also a reflection of a person’s cognitive health.

We can define the eye as the window to our brain. Indeed, it is possible to directly analyze the state of health of our nervous system by looking at the back of the eye, towards the optic nerve and the retina.

Research has explored how the eye can help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms start.

The reason? There Alzheimer’s disease it begins in the brain decades before the first symptoms of memory loss.

If doctors can identify the disease in its early stages, patients could make healthy lifestyle choices and adjust risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

How soon can we see signs of cognitive decline? To find out, a recent study looked at donated retinal and brain tissue from 86 people with varying degrees of mental decline.

The researchers saw that changes in the retina were related to changes in parts of the brain called the entorhinal and temporal cortices.

Our study is the first to provide in-depth analyzes of the protein profiles and molecular, cellular and structural effects of Alzheimer’s disease in the human retina and how they correspond to changes in brain and cognitive function.

I study

Researchers in the study collected retinal and brain tissue samples over 14 years from 86 human donors with Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment, the largest pool of retinal samples ever studied, according to the authors.

The researchers then compared samples from donors with normal cognitive function to those with mild cognitive impairment, and those with advanced-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

The study, published in February in the journal Acta Neuropathologicafound significant increases in the beta-amyloid in people with Alzheimer’s disease and early cognitive decline.

Microglial cells decreased by 80% in those with cognitive impairment. These cells are responsible for repairing and maintaining other cells, including removing beta amyloid from the brain and retina.

The study found that tissue atrophy and inflammation in cells in the far periphery of the retina were the most predictive of cognition.

The findings were also evident in people with no or minimal cognitive symptoms, suggesting that these new eye tests could aid in early diagnosis.

Source: SpringerLink

