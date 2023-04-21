eyes on dermatological side effects

Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, molecular target therapies (the so-called “targeted therapies”) but also immunotherapy and, in particular, immunotherapy with CAR-T. In the context of anticancer therapies great strides have been made, thanks to which the prognosis of very many patients diagnosed with cancer has significantly improved. This also translates into an increase in the population that currently lives with cancer. If at the level of treatments the progresses are remarkable and innumerable, now the need is being felt more and more also improve the quality of life of patients, by taking charge of them at 360 degrees. From a dermatological point of view, for example, there are still many unmet needs of those living with cancer.

Anticancer drugs: what are the dermatological side effects?

“Nearly 80% of cancer patients develop it dermatological side effects during their treatment journey», he intervenes Bianca Maria Piraccini, Director of the Specialization School of Dermatology and Venereology of the University of Bologna and regional contact person of the Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (SIDeMaST). “The effects of oncological therapies on the skin can cause repercussions on psychophysical well-being to such an extent as to also compromise the continuity, and therefore the effectiveness, of the therapeutic process itself”.

«The adverse reaction that everyone associates with anticancer drugs is the hair loss. It is a side effect that reminds both the patient and his family every day that the disease exists and that a therapy is being followed. And this is devastating», continues the professor. «There are also many side effects on the skin, for example episodes of redness e acne, which can also be associated with symptoms such as itching, burning, discomfort. Another important problem is theperiungual inflammation, which can even affect the mobility of hands and feet and therefore also walking. Not only aesthetic problems, therefore, but also functional ones. All visible disturbances, impossible to hide, which can cause great emotional discomfort», continues Piraccini.

SIDeMaST’s “TICURO” task force studies possible skin reactions in cancer patients undergoing therapy

«In recent years anticancer drugs have increased in number and fortunately also in effectiveness but together with this we have observed new skin reactions which are associated with various active ingredients put on the market. For this there is the need to study the possible reactions, understand how to prevent and treat them, in order to prevent them from reaching such a severity as to lead the patient to even suspend the drug”, he explains Pietro Sollenaspecialist in Dermatology at the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation in Rome.

In essence this is the goal of the task force “TICURO” di SIDeMaST. “To be able to do this, the working group is made up of specialist dermatologists, with particular interest and expertise in the oncological field in general, not only in that of dermatological oncological pathologies”. Although it was born only last year, the task force is growing more and more, so much so that today it has doctors from as many as 16 specialized centers scattered throughout Italy.

The oncologist must also dialogue with the dermatologist

“The skin toxicity it can be a problem both for access to the drug, therefore a treatment is not undertaken for fear that one could encounter important dermatological disorders, and for the continuation of the therapy following the cutaneous side effects that have arisen. This is a serious problem because taking away treatment from a cancer patient means depriving him of a chance for therapy and, often, for recovery,” he explains. Luigi Formisano, specialist in Medical Oncology at the Federico II University of Naples. “Fortunately in recent years oncology has changed dramatically, becoming in all respects multidisciplinary. The oncologist must work as a team with the surgeon, the cardiologist, the psychologist, the dermatologist and so on».

The Skin & Cancer project supports collaboration between oncologist and dermatologist

In the specific case of the dermatologist, however, it still often happens that he is not included in the multidisciplinary team or in the registration studies of anticancer drugs, while his contribution would be fundamental. It becomes so important review the cancer patient care plan, so as to early identify the undesirable effects induced by the therapies. It is in this context that the progetto Skin & Cancercommissioned by Pierre Fabre Italia (Eau Thermale Avène) in collaboration with the SIDeMaST “TICURO” task force.

Starting from listening to the needs that emerged in a round table that brought together oncologists, dermatologists from the task force and some of the main Italian Patient Associations, the project aims to optimize the patient-journey of patients with adverse skin reactions, to provide adequate support at every stage, from diagnosis to follow-up. This objective can only be achieved thanks to the interaction between specialists belonging to different specialties, Patient Associations and companies operating in the sector. For this reason, specific activities will be pursued, including:

Training and information of specialist doctors through dedicated events and development of specific information materials.

Involvement of task force clinicians and Patient Associations in the development of materials dedicated to patients and caregivers.

Awareness raising activities in collaboration with clinicians and Patient Associations.

