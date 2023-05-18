Eyes, the alarm from ophthalmologists: too many selfies in the sun can permanently damage the retina

“We are the army of the selfie, of those who tan with the iPhone. But we no longer have contacts, only likes to another post”. So sang a few years ago the duo Takagi & Ketra. Meanwhile, the trend of selfies is rampant: 93 million are taken every day in the world, but now that the warm season arrives and we are more in the open air, this trend could put our eyes at risk which, just like the skin, risk of ‘burning’ if one stares at the sun.