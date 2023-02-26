Working all day on a PC can tire our eyes excessively: here’s how to preserve them and avoid annoying headaches.

Computers and smartphones have been part of our lives for several years now and have become indispensable tools. The advance of technology, the diffusion of broadband internet connection and the possibility of using online archives instead of paper ones, has changed the way of working for many people. For many workers, therefore, today the PC is a faithful companion, an indispensable tool for completing one’s duties.

The need to use the PC at work has increased the time spent in front of the screen, and consequently increased the number of people who experience tired eyes. In milder cases it is just a involuntary flickering of the eyelid, but blurring of vision and in some cases even a severe headache can happen. Annoyances that are closely connected to an intense work activity that strains the eye muscles and causes dryness of the eyeballs.

For those who work all day on the PC it may be useful to use relaxing glasses, the purpose of which is to filter the blue lights of the screens. Fundamental, then, is to have a screen that has the reading mode, and therefore that it automatically dims the colors on the screen, tiring the eye less. For dryness it could also be useful to use drops of saline solution to lubricate them after a few hours of work.

But why does excessive exposure to a screen create these annoyances? What happens to our eyes? What happens when we work, write or study on a PC is explained in a simple and clear way by an expert consulted on the Instagram page ‘My Personal Trainer‘ with optometrist Vanessa Bonenzi.

In practice, our eyes work more when they are used to look at something that is at a distance equal to or less than one and a half meters. Working at these distances, our eyes converge to focus on what we are looking at and they accommodate, that is they bring into focus what we have in front of us. These two actions are performed by muscles, so it is important that these muscles are rested during the day.

But how can we not overstretch these muscles and therefore let them rest? Therefore, the explanation of the optometrist Vanessa Bonenzi comes in handy. In reality, the ideal would be to stay at a distance greater than 3-4 meters if for work, study or simple passion you find yourself using screens for many hours. Obviously not everyone can work at such a distance due to lack of space, or because they simply cannot afford a screen large enough to not strain their eyes too much.

In the absence of this possibility, it is essential for those who stay in front of the computer all day – or in any case for an extended period – take breaks of a few minutes every hour. While taking breaks you obviously have to look at something other than a screen – disconnecting from the pc to switch to a smartphone gets worse just the situation – for example looking out of a window.