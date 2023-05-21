Eyes: the worst vision habits and answers to the most common questions

Does close reading hurt your eyes? Our eyes are not meant to focus on objects close to the face for long periods of time. When we do, especially as children, the eyeball is made to lengthenwhich, over time, can cause myopia. The mechanisms by which this happens are not yet fully understood, but to help reduce eye strain it would be good to look away after each 20 minutes of close reading, watching for at least 20 seconds something far away.

Does wearing glasses make your eyes weaker? Wearing glasses does not change refractive errors. What is known, compared to the past, is that myopia in the early stages and the common hyperopia defect in children can not be corrected right awayespecially if you are modest.

Can reading in the dark make your eyesight worse? Low light in itself is not a problem. Rather the light/dark contrast hurts. When we work on the computer in a dark room, the light that comes from the screen creates a strong glow and “forces” the pupil to constrict, but when we look at the keyboard or at the desk, the eye, finding a much darker environment, causes the pupil to dilate. This “game” becomes very tiring. Enough to rest your eyes illuminate the whole environment wellin such a way as to receive from the screen the same amount of light around it.

Does computer use hurt your eyes? It seems strange because it is a common belief, but the use of screens it does not directly cause physical harm. The problem may be the contrast with the light of the room (as explained in the previous sheet, ndr), a state too close to the screen (see above tab on reading, ndr). We become nearsighted more easily if we work very closely and for long periods (especially when young). When working on the computer, one tends to look away a little, a spend hours staring at the screen and to wink less: ours tear film will be less protective and nourishing and you risk "dry eye syndrome".

Does spending more time outdoors help your eyesight? In Europe at the age of 9 he is already short-sighted 12% of the population, increases to 18% at 15 years, to reach the 24% in adulthood. It is believed that myopia is mainly influenced by lifestyle factors, in particular the lack of time spent outdoors and spending more and more hours focusing on nearby objects (such as books or electronic devices). Being outdoors, our eyes make less effort and tend to look far away, slightly diluting the reactions related to thehyper accommodation, the ocular phenomenon connected to near reading. Furthermore, sunlight (managed correctly without direct vision, as described later, ndr) can encourage the retina to produce dopaminewhich in turn counteracts the elongation of the eyes.

Does sunlight always damage eyesight? Ultraviolet rays from the sun (UV) can do many damages at the sight. They are present wherever there is sunlight, even when it’s cloudy and they reach us even in the shade because they can be reflected from surrounding surfaces (even grass). Depending on their type, UVs can cause immediate problems such as photoceratism (i.e. burns of the cornea), but they also manage to penetrate deeply, causing, in the long run, much more important eye diseases that even affect the retina, the innermost membrane of the eyeball. Cataracts and macular degeneration they also arrive with age because they can be the result of prolonged exposure to UV, even the pterygium (a benign lesion of the conjunctiva) and the melanoma (which can affect the tissues inside the eye) are related to UV exposure.

The antidote is sunglasses, especially for i children, who have a more transparent lens which lets more rays through. The latest generation contact lenses may already have a built-in UV filter.

Does smoking hurt your eyesight? Smoking increases the risk of macular degeneration senile: damages the small blood vessels in the retina and optic nerve, which can lead to vision loss. The toxic chemicals in cigarettes enter the bloodstream and damage sensitive eye tissue, including the retina, lens, and macula. Even the cataract it is favored by smoking.

Are carrots really good for the eyes? Follow a diet rich in antioxidants such as beta-carotene (found in carrots and vitamins C and E) does not necessarily prevent the occurrence of eye disease, but it can be beneficial, particularly for people with early macular degeneration. They are also good for eye health green leafy vegetablesare in fact one of the main sources of lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids which, concentrating in the retina, can help us protect the eyes from diseases capable of compromising vision, especially in old age.

Are eye diseases inevitable in old age? As we age, our defense systems become progressively less efficient and high-energy light becomes increasingly harmfulespecially for the retina. However, most of the causes of adult vision decline (including macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma) are preventable or treatable if caught early. If your vision is starting to fail, the problem shouldn’t be dismissed as ‘it’s just getting older’. Seeing an optometrist or ophthalmologist on a regular basis is a guarantee to keep vision disorders as far away as possible.

If the eyes get dry? If we have eyes Â«sandyÂ», red or irritated it may be they are getting drier with the winter season or with excessive use of air conditioning in the summertime. The amount of tears in the eye depends on how much it evaporates. When the air is drier, evaporation occurs faster. A humidifier in the bedroom can serve, as well as lubricate the eyes with artificial tears and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated in the summer.