The engines start Formula 1 and all fans are ready to set their sights on the track Sakhirin Bahrain, where the pre-season tests will take place from Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 February, the only ones (due to long calendar and budget cap) before starting to get serious with the first GP of the year scheduled on the same track on 5 March. The first of 23 races to be played, with Max Verstappen called once again to defend the title. But first it will be time for testing, in fact. A milestone for every team. F1 test times in Bahrain Last season, the Sakhir track shared the tests with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Now, however, we have gone from six to three days of testing, with six rounds in total. The single-seaters will take to the track from 10 to 19.30 local time — then from 8 to 17.30 Italian — all with a lunch break at 13.

Who runs in the tests: the team schedule

Only three days of testing therefore to prepare for a long and exhausting World Cup. Which is why no team can afford to waste time. Fundamental to organize every single day in the best way. You know it well Ferrari, which is making headlines for its ducts integrated into the bodywork which have an aerodynamic function. Here are the riders who, team by team, will take to the track:

Red Bull (Aut): Max Verstappen (Wave) – Sergio Perez (Mex)

Ferrari (Ita): Charles Leclerc (Mco) – Carlos Sainz (Spa)

Mercedes (Ger): George Russel (Gbr) – Lewis Hamilton (Gbr)

Alpine (From): Esteban Ocon (From) – Pierre Gasly (From)

McLaren (Gbr): Oscar Piastri (Aus) – Lando Norris (Gbr)

Alfa Romeo (Sui): Valtteri Bottas (Fin) – Zhou Guanyu (Cin)

Hare (USA): Kevin Magnussen (Den) – Nico Hulkenberg (Ger)

Aston Martin (Gbr): Lance Stroll (Can) – Fernando Alonso (Spa)

Alpha Tauri (Ita): Nyck De Vries (Ola) – Yuki Tsunoda (Jap)

Williams (Gbr): Alexander Albon (Tha) – Logan Sargeant (Usa) The Ferrari program The Ferrari program for the three test days has already been defined: Sainz drives first in the morning of the first day (February 23), leaving the afternoon shift a Leclerc (HERE the technical innovations of the new SF-23 that will try to get its hands on the World Cup 14 years later). Red Bull spins Verstappen on Thursday, with the Dutchman sharing Friday with Perez. who then will have the whole Saturday to himself. F1 test in Bahrain, where to see them The Bahrain tests, scheduled on the Sakhir track from 23 to 25 February from 8 am Italian to 5.30 pm, will be visible live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207). Also up NOW and also for free on the channel Sky Sports F1 YouTube.

