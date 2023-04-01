news-txt”>

(ANSA-AFP) – MELBOURNE, APRIL 01 – The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) set the best time in the third free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, third round of the Formula 1 World Championship, held on the circuit of ‘Albert Park (5.278 km) in Melbourne. Disappointing results for Ferrari, with the Spaniard Carlos Sainz taking seventh place and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc thirteenth.



The two-time reigning world champion, already the fastest in Friday’s first free practice, lapped a lot on the intermediate tires and at the end of the session he took the lead after putting on the softs. He preceded by 162 thousandths the Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), the fastest during the second free practice session on Friday. The surprise came from Alpine, who obtained third place thanks to the French Esteban Ocon, while his teammate and compatriot Pierre Gasly obtained the fifth position. Briton George Russell set the fourth fastest time at the wheel of his Mercedes and once again got the better of his teammate Lewis Hamilton (eighth).



The Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) had a session with several runs off the track due to braking problems, but managed to limit the damage in extremis with the sixth fastest time. Canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Chinese Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) complete the Top 10. Qualifying is scheduled for this afternoon. (ANSA-AFP).

