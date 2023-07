The complaint involves Sainz: what can happen

Aston Martin’s complaint is directed at Sainz, who has already been penalized by 5 seconds for the same reason, and Ferrari has been summoned by the marshals. Should he be guilty, the Spanish rider would cash in another 10 second penalty and he would climb to sixth place just behind Alonso’s Aston Martin, which would become fifth, with Norris fourth. On the other hand, the positions on the podium do not seem to be at risk.

