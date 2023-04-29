F1 Baku Leclerc first in shootout pole: he will start first in the Sprint, the results

Charles Leclerc grabs pole position. After the (real) qualifying of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​the third in a row for him in Baku, today the Monegasque of Ferrari pocketed the historic first Shootout pole of F1, in the mini session that defined the starting grid of the Sprint, the shortened race of 100 km which will be run in the afternoon at 15.30. The only drawback for the Monegasque was the long one in turn 5 at the end of the session which cost him a bang on the barriers in which he damaged his nose. However, there seems to have been no worse damage to his Ferrari.

he confirms — Confirmation that on a single lap the SF-23 continues to give Red Bull a hard time, at least on this track. So far we’ve had two confrontations in qualifying and Ferrari went 2-0 up. But now we’ll get serious and on the race pace we’ll find out at what point it’s the situation in the confrontation that matters the most, the one that assigns points in the standings. Today there are 8 up for grabs and Leclerc will have to sweat them out against Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, who will be reversed positions today compared to tomorrow’s grid.

aston martin behind — Fourth time for George Russell’s Mercedes, which preceded the second red, that of Carlos Sainz, in turn ahead of the second Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Seventh time for the always positive Alexander Albon with Williams. The Aston Martins are in difficulty, which do not seem to have settled well in the context of Baku: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have the eighth and ninth time ahead of the confirmed Lando Norris with McLaren. At 15.30 the first Sprint Race of the season. See also Covid: less than 100 hospitalized in Umbria, it hasn't happened since June - Healthcare

times — These are the times of the Shootout Sprint in Baku:

1. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’41″697

2. Perez (Red Bull) 1’41″844

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’41″987

4. Russell (Mercedes) 1’42″252

5. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’42″287

6. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’42″502

7. Albon (Williams) 1’42″846

8. Alonso (Aston Martin) 1’43″010

9. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’43″064

10. Norris (McLaren) 1’43″395

11. Piastri (McLaren) 1’43″427

13. Ocon (Alpine) 1’44″088

14. Magnussen (Haas) 1’44″332

15. Sargeant (Williams) 1’44″042

16. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’45″177

17. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’45″352

18. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’45″436

19. Gasly (Alpine) 1’46″951