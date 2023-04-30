F1 Baku LIVE: at 1 pm the Azerbaijan GP live, Leclerc on pole

6 different winners

There are 6 different winners in as many Formula 1 GPs held in Baku. The first race, called the European Grand Prix, took place in 2016 and was won by Nico Rosberg. Since 2017 the race has been renamed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and has since been won by Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. Ferrari has collected two second places, in 2016 with Sebastian Vettel and in 2018 with Kimi Räikkönen, while Charles Leclerc was fourth in 2021. Carlos Sainz finished fifth in Baku in 2018.