F1, Belgian GP 2023: Verstappen wins the Sprint Race at Spa, Sainz 4th and Leclerc 5th

Max Verstappen also takes the Spa Sprint Race, conditioned once again by bad weather: behind him are Piastri's McLaren and Gasly's Alpine. Hamilton penalized by 5" for a contact with Perez, who was forced to retire: Sainz and Leclerc took advantage of it, climbing up to 4th and 5th position. Alonso also out on his 42nd birthday.

HIGHLIGHTS

TOMORROW BELGIUM GP LIVE ON SKY AT 3 PM

18:20

POST SPRINT RACE STATISTICS

Sprint victories:

Verstappen 5

Bottas 2

Russell, Perez 1

Sprint podiums:

Verstappen 8 Sainz 4 Bottas, Leclerc, Perez 3

18:17

RANKING AND TIMES OF THE SPRINT RACE AT SPA

18:16

VERSTAPPEN WINS THE BELGIUM SPRINT! FIRST PODIUM FOR PLATES IN F1, GASLY THIRD!

18:16

YELLOW FLAG IN THE FIRST SECTOR…

18:15

Round 11 of 11 – In the last kilometers of the Sprint, Verstappen is heading towards success and Piastri towards his first podium in F1

18:15

Round 10 of 11 – Russell is damning himself to climb some positions: he’s eighth.

18:11

Issue of tire overheating by Leclerc

18:11

5” PENALTY TO HAMILTON FOR CONTACT WITH PEREZ

18:10

TWO WITHDRAWAL: PEREZ AND ALONSO

18:09

He rises to eighth position Ricciardo con AlphaTauri

18:09

Round 9 of 11 – Piastri is on his way to his first podium in F1, he’s second and confirms that he really has a great talent

18:08

HAMILTON-PEREZ CONTACT UNDER INVESTIGATION

18:08

Round 8 of 11 – Lotta Perez, but the car is in bad shape. He is now sixteenth

18:07

CONTACT WITH HAMILTON DAMAGED PEREZ’S CAR

18:07

Leclerc overtakes Perez, who has damage to the belly of his Red Bull!

18:06

Perez stunned, now Leclerc tries too!

18:06

Round 7 of 11 – Brawl at 11! Hamilton and Sainz pass Perez

18:05

PEREZ-HAMILTON CONTACT AFTER LEWI’S ATTACKYes! Fly a few pieces, Sainz is also lurking there

