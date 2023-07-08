F1 – British GP 2023/Qualifying performance analysis: Ferrari finds the balance but does not optimize T3

At the Ferrari something is always missing, often the most beautiful. It seems the story of always where the prancing Horse throws away a potentially better result for various reasons. Today, for example, it happened again. Both McLaren beat the SF-23in a Q3 that could give away the second row.

However we are talking about a very complex qualifying session also from a strategic point of view, as the track has undergone a profound evolution between Q1 e Q3between downpours of rain and sun which at times further warmed the track.

ideal lap Q3 – Gp Inghilterra 2023

By examining the best times with the ideal times of each driver, we can easily guess that the only one who could improve on the last attempt would have been Verstappen. The Dutchman was able to further lower his chrono by 0.033s. Having said that, in these changing conditions, the others all hit their ideal times and for this reason the values ​​expressed in today’s classification are true, net of driving errors.

Ferrari SF-23 still good in the fast, but Red Bull makes the setup work

Ferrari has certainly found a good balance, as it gives on board the SF-23 she seemed very composed in dealing with the Becketts, with only the rear a little light in tackling turn 15, which, as we will see later, partially decided the outcome of today’s qualifying. The red between yesterday and today has not changed much in terms of handling.

The Ferraristi built up the lap like yesterday by continuing, for example, to lose a lot in turn 4. step forward they did Red Bull e McLaren with the latter being able to unlock so much performance. However from this qualification the Ferrari can come out on top for at least one reason.

We have seen on several occasions that the large radius curves were not the strong point of the project 675. A Silverstone the SF-23 managed to get one to work setup with less load to match the speeds Red Bull but, at the same time, he pushed a lot in the sections where it is most needed downforce. And so it was, as it is true that Verstappen was very solid in the T2but the red in many points of this stretch has even managed to gain on RB19.

Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing) – Gp Inghilterra 2023

Speaking of Red Bull we can say that the Austrian team still had a certain unexpressed potential on direct matches competitor. In fact, just today Verstappen he did better in the second sector, in which he was unable to prevail yesterday Ferrari Of Sainz. Overall of Becketts, Sainz could keep up with the RB19also bringing a certain advantage in terms of minimum speed.

But in the technicians of Milton Keynes they investigated the setup to figure out what didn’t make it effective on the track. We recall that they had adopted a medium-high load package, with a higher average downforce than their rivals. This was supposed to help improve l’handling right in the fastest corners, like in the second sector.

Mercedes struggles in Q3, McLaren flies

In home Mercedes they focused on testing some theories against the problems they had yesterday. Furthermore Mick Schumacher he rode on the Brackley simulator trying out possible directions to take with the set-up. Yesterday, on the flying lap, the W14 they couldn’t get the rubber to work well Soft, while with the other two compounds the performance was not bad. It must also be said that the milder temperatures emerged from Q2 onwards they went to meet the team German who just yesterday was struggling due to a colder track. Today it was easier to activate the compounds and manage the lap, although the potential was not realized in the last attempt of the Q3.

To take a huge step forward was the McLaren. Even for them the track came to meet them. They were unable to get the car into the correct operating window on Friday. As we can see, some appear below relating to micro sectors. We note that in the area of ​​the Becketts the RB19 it made a vacuum, just as we had assumed yesterday.

micro sectors Q3 – GP England 2023

Even today the redhead manages to have a better insertion in this particular portion of the track before the famous sequence of corners. McLaren instead gained on the car of Milton Keynes in turn 13 which leads to the straight that leads to the third sector. Unreachable Max also in turn 15, where the rest of the riders struggled with the rear, more or less.

Not perfect there Ferrari in traction on the last corner, where in fact both bishops of Maranello they lost the front row against the McLaren. The Modenese car generally has a lot of traction, but above 125km/h the Red Bull has an output advantage, as we can see in the graph below which compares longitudinal acceleration and velocity.

longitudinal acceleration vs velocity – Q3 . GP England 2023

It is no coincidence that precisely at these speeds the RB19 produces better acceleration than SF-23as the Austrian car is equipped with more downforce where the mechanical grip is reduced in importance and instead the centrality of the aerodynamic load increases. We also see the compare Ferrari/McLarenwhere the latter loses in terms of longitudinal acceleration at every point of the track.

But overall the MCL60 has come to equal the SF-23 in terms of pure performance. As mentioned, however, the battle between the two was lost by Ferrari In the T3dove Leclerc he pushed the limit, thanks to a non-optimal tire temperature.

Authors and Graphic Designers: Alessandro Arcari – @berrageiz – Niccolo Arnerich –@niccoloarnerich

Images: Scuderia Ferrari

