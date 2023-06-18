F1 Canada: Verstappen on pole in the wet, the Ferraris sink

Max Verstappen center his fifth pole position season, the third consecutive, and will start in front of everyone in Canadian GP, eighth round of the F1 World Championship. The Dutchman from Red Bull closes Q3 in 1’25”858 with intermediate rubber, surprisingly keeping behind the Haas of Hulkenberg (+ 1”244), then penalized by three positions on the grid. In the first row there will therefore be the Aston Martin of Alonsobehind him the Mercedes of Hamilton, Russell e Ocon. Penalty also for Carlos Sainzwho slips from eighth to eleventh place behind Leclerc, sensationally out in Q2. Bad too the other Red Bull’s Perez, who fails like the Monegasque to hit the good lap with the gomme slick in the few minutes in which the track allowed them to be used and they are eliminated.

Much bad luck in the afternoon of Charles, which appeared extremely bright in both dry and wet conditions in free practice. The Monegasque, despite requests, is suggested to do not mount the slicks right awaywhen the tire change is done by him he fails to immediately set the good time and finds himself outside the top 10. When it starts raining again the last desperate attempt with the intermediates is not successful: tires too cold and the car spun almost immediately. He will leave alongside the other big disappointment of the weekend, Sergio Pereztrying to focus on a race pace that seemed very comforting in Free Practice 2.

The weather doesn’t affect theunshakable Verstappenwhich paves the way for the umpteenth triumph of a championship so far without a history.