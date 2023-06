The Dutchman from Red Bull also wins in Canada and is increasingly the leader of the 2023 World Cup: 41 wins like Senna, one hundredth for Red Bull. Another podium for Alonso and Hamilton. Then the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz, with good signs in race pace and tire management. Surprises Albon, finishes seventh with Williams. The World Cup is back on the weekend of July 2 in Austria: live on Sky and streaming on NOW