F1, direct Austrian GP: Ferrari assaulting Verstappen | FormulaPassion – Live

[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome with the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of F1 Austrian Grand Prixninth act of the 2023 calendar.

Ferrari to the litmus test

In free practice on Friday the race pace of Leclerc and Sainz looked decidedly promising and the men led by Frederic Vasseur hope to obtain confirmation today in the confrontation against Max Verstappen also because important news has arrived from Maranello for this weekend.

Session in progress

Giro 17/71 – Five-second penalty for Hamilton, Sainz passes Norris in Turn-3. The Spaniard is on medium tyres, like Leclerc, while Norris and Hamilton have mounted the hard tyre.

Giro 16/71 – VSC completedthe ranking sees Verstappen ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Sainz, Alonso, Tsunoda, Magnussen and Gasly.

Giro 16/71 – Huge traffic in the pit lane, now after one lap both Leclerc and Sainz are back, while Verstappen stays out.

Giro 15/71 – Virtual Safety Car. Hamilton and Norris stop, the first three had already passed.

Giro 14/71 – Power unit ko for Hulkenberg who stops in Turn-4.

Giro 13/71 – Already black and white flag for Hamilton for track-limits. Leclerc pays Verstappen almost five seconds.

Giro 12/71 – Gasly passed Hulkenberg and is eighth. Hamilton pays three seconds to the Ferraris, Norris remains attached to the Mercedes #44. Hard rubber for Hulkenberg who is already back in the pits.

Giro 11/71 – This is the top-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Albon.

Giro 10/71 – Sainz did not ask for the way via radio on Leclerc, the Ferrari muretto underlined that the Spaniard will not attack the Monegasque. Nice duel between Perez and Russell, with the Mexican taking the eleventh position on the threshold of the points zone.

LAP 10/71 PEREZ OVERTAKES RUSSELL! It almost looks like they touch too 😳 Russell tries to fight back, but it’s too late!#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/EtSXphI8vW — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

Giro 9/71 – Hamilton can’t keep up with Sainz’s pace, while Norris stays in the DRS zone on the Mercedes driver.

Giro 8/71 – Verstappen has about two seconds ahead of Leclerc, Sainz remains half a second behind his box mate.

Giro 7/71 – Quest the top-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Gasly, Albon. By Russell and Perez.

LAP 7/71 Carlos Sainz is catching his team mate Charles Leclerc 👀#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QZRw8F6StI — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

Giro 6/71 – Leclerc has not DRS his Verstappen, Sainz his Leclerc has.

Giro 5/71 – Perez passes Ocon and climbs to 12th position.

Giro 5/71 – Verstappen tries not to give the DRS to Leclerc, who pays more than a second at the moment.

Giro 4/71 – Let’s start once againclean restart. It should be noted that Perez is in 13th position.

Giro 3/71 – Alonso has therefore not lost ground with the hard tyre, on the contrary, he is sixth and ahead of Stroll who has been relegated to eighth position. At the end of this session he will leave again.

Giro 2/71 – There was contact between Tsunoda and Magnussen in approach to Turn-4. Debris in Turn-1 and for this reason the safety car was sent onto the track. This is the top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Gasly and Albon.

Giro 1/71 – Leclerc tried to attack Verstappen from the outside in Turn-3 and Turn-4, but the Dutchman defended himself. Safety Car.

Giro 1/71 – Verstappen starts well and keeps the lead in front of Leclerc.

LAP 1/71 It’s Verstappen who leads with Leclerc in P2 Perez runs wide at T1 #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/NYfB2tTggl — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

Parties

15.02 – The grid is reassembled on the straight of the pits, in a few moments the start of the Austrian Grand Prix.

15.00 – Drivers leave the starting grid to complete the formation lap. Different strategy therefore at Aston Martin between Stroll and Alonso in terms of tyres.

14.57 – The riders choose the medium tyre, not Alonso who starts with the hard. Hard rubber also for Bottas and Magnussen.

14.55 – 22°C the air temperature, 32°C that of the asphalt, 30% risk of rain.

14.50 – Verstappen’s words in view of the match to the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “We don’t know how the tires will behave after just one free practice session, we’ll see what the pace of the Ferraris will be”.

14.45 – Minute’s silence in honor of Dilano Van ‘T Hoff who lost his life yesterday at Spa in Formula Regional. Then space for the national anthem of Austria.

14.40 – Vasseur at the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “Friday was short, I don’t know exactly what the performance picture will be in the race. In the first lap the important thing will be to keep the cars intact. We can attack Verstappen, but the important thing is to have a clean first stint”.

14.30 – Now the clouds have given way to the sun and the temperatures are also rising.

14.20 – Pit lane open, at Red Bull, measurements are made on Verstappen’s front wing.

14.10 – In terms of weather, the sky is getting cloudy over the Red Bull Ring.

Rapidly changing weather. The sky begins to darken an hour before the race#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JQf3TYxjfg — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 2, 2023

14.00 – The Red Bull Ring has renewed the contract until 2030.

13.45 – Below are the strategies suggested by Pirelli for the Austrian GP.

13.30 – We begin our report by recalling the starting grid that sees Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting behind poleman Max Verstappen. De Vries will start from the pit lane as he has changed the configuration of the rear wing. Magnussen will also start from the pit lane.

