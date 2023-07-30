Home » F1, direct Belgian GP: Leclerc and Ferrari in pole position | FormulaPassion – Live
Health

F1, direct Belgian GP: Leclerc and Ferrari in pole position | FormulaPassion – Live

by admin
F1, direct Belgian GP: Leclerc and Ferrari in pole position | FormulaPassion – Live

14.35 – Problems for Nico Hulkenberg who may not even be able to start from the pit lane as Haas had predicted.

14.30 – 28°C the asphalt temperature, 18°C ​​that of the air.

14.20 – Open pit lane, drivers can leave the pits to reach the starting grid.

14.10 – Here you will find the starting grid.

14.00 – Relaxed atmosphere among the Ferrari drivers during the Driver’s Parade with Carlos Sainz who offered a decent soundtrack while Charles Leclerc was busy in an interview.

13.45 – We begin our report with the words of Pirelli in view of the Grand Prix which will start at 15:00. If the race is completely dry for the teams and riders it will be a race in the dark with no data collected in a rain-marked Sprint weekend. Below are the suggested strategies.

[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix, the twelfth round of the 2023 F1 championship, the last one before the summer break. Max Verstappen took pole position in Friday’s qualifying, but due to the five penalty positions that he must comply with for the introduction of a new extra change compared to the four allowed by the regulation, he will start from the third row in sixth position.

In pole position will take the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull at his side. Second row for the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with Oscar Piastri, splendid second yesterday in the Sprint, who will position himself with his McLaren in the third row in the fifth pitch ahead of Max Verstappen.

See also  Long Covid Study - Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

Make sunflowers with children in summer (+ templates)

Ketogenic Diet: More Counterproductive, But Does It Work?...

Strategies for Relieving Musculoskeletal Disorders in Seniors: Improving...

Dementia: This disease doubles the risk

new open access journal. « Medicine in the...

SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA (SCLC), NEW APPROVAL OF...

The Weight-Loss Power of Peppers: A Guide to...

Delivered to the baby hatch – how Johannes...

Myocarditis: what it is, causes, symptoms, diagnosis and...

Make your own moss stick for a space-saving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy