What a beautiful car Ferrari SF-23. A work of mechanical engineering produced entirely in Maranello. Italy launching the challenge to the British in practicein this Formula One Anglo-centric with American hues. The work done over the winter has produced a car that follows the same design philosophy as the F1-75. However, there are areas of the project named 675 which differ greatly.





We are talking mainly about the front, revised in shapes and concepts. Also for this reason, i pre season test in Bahrainthey painted a prancing Horse at the trot. Fast on the straight, struggling to express the right degree of lateral grip.



As we mentioned in the written relating to the lack of grip in certain areas of the Bahraini track, the red technicians have made a lot of effort to increase aerodynamic efficiency. Key point to fight the Red Bull in stretches of long travel speed. Ensure this feature to SF-23apparently, limited the development of cornering load.





Ferrari SF-23: the “problems” to solve

The endless plethora of data collected over the three days in the Middle Eastprovided the necessary tools for the technicians to “understand” the Modenese car through the definition of the window set-upa factor of crucial importance for maximizing returns in view of the former round championship season 2023.



Carlos Sainz aboard the Ferrari SF-23 during the Bahrain tests

This does not mean that the difficulties will disappear already in the next week end. It will take some time, approximately 2/3 races, to optimize the project through some small aerodynamic corrections. On a mechanical level it is a question of refining the suspension scheme push rod front in relation to the modifications on the chassis.





The Ferrari SF-23Indeed, has a center of mass closest to the reference plane (asphalt) compared to F1-75. The will arises from the new location relative to the steering box to lower the track rod. The final objective of this provision is motivated by the distribution of weights.



Then there is another decisive element on which very little was discussed during the tests Bahrain: la power unit. This is a very incisive aspect, given that the time gained by raising the endothermic/hybrid mappings is not subject to aerodynamic limitations.

Ferrari SF-23: “hidden” power unit

We talked about it on December 1st. The engineers of the Italian team have taken advantage of the derogation granted by International Federation on reliability. A very smart move capable of providing the power unit with security for the future, eliminating the headaches that actually negatively impacted the 2022 performance.





The problem identified concerned the heat emission peak which was recorded in the initial phase inside the pre-chambercontext to be avoided as it produces strong thermal and mechanical stresses. The internal combustion part of the PU 2023therefore, attenuates this peak to ensure a natural evolution over time.

The engineers worked on ignition retardation to flatten the heat curve. In addition to intervening on the pulverization of the mixture an attempt has been made to make the jet inside the chamber more turbulent. This system has already been developed during the past few years, where technical partner Mahle had supplied Ferrari with the system TEE (Turbulent Jet Ignition).





The mechanism has been refined in recent months, now capable of generating a highly turbulent flowfavors self-ignition in various points of the combustion chamber and automatically increases the thrust on the piston. As far as we know, i test carried out on the track confirm the effectiveness of the modifications made.

Charles Leclerc aboard his Ferrari SF-23

In the morning we had a conversation with a couple of motorists within the world Ferrari. I feedback in that sense they are really good. This is because, in addition to eliminating reliability problems, the work developed by the technical department on the power unit has brought some small advantages which, especially in the race, can make the difference.





This is not the place to discuss the maximum supply of horses of the power unit 2023between those available not having to depower the engine and those earned during the winter. Yet, as has been confirmed to us, the return expected for next weekend is very high.

It’s no secret that the power unit used during the first seasonal trip on the Ferrari SF-23 maintained a cautious attitude. Certainly not for fears related to reliability, but rather in order not to reveal in advance the weapon that the historic Italian team intends to wield with force. It remains to be seen whether the expectations will be factual.





Authore: Alessandro Arcari – @berrageiz

Images: Scuderia Ferrari