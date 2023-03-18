Home Health F1 GP Arabia LIVE the day of free practice 3 and qualifying live from Jeddah
F1 GP Arabia LIVE the day of free practice 3 and qualifying live from Jeddah

F1 GP Arabia LIVE the day of free practice 3 and qualifying live from Jeddah

the preparation for jeddah

How do you prepare for a GP on the Jeddah track? Matteo Togninalli, Ferrari’s track engineer manager, explains it this way: “On street circuits the driver variable is even more important than on the classic permanent tracks. For our part, we have to provide Charles and Carlos with a single-seater with constant behaviour, because they have to be in a position to get as close as possible to the walls, maintaining a regular pace over the lap without ever being at risk of damaging the car Overtaking is relatively easy on this track, so we will concentrate more on race pace, even more so with Charles given the penalties, but we won’t neglect qualifying because to have full confidence with the single-seater, the drivers must have the opportunity to try it even by pushing to the maximum”.

