Ferrari doesn’t want to fail anymore, after the disappointing performances of the first two GPs, in Bahrain (March 3-5) and Saudi Arabia (March 17-19): «I can’t say at all that it will be possible to win here. We certainly don’t have the weapons to do that. Everything was different a year ago», the words of Charles Leclerc, who on April 10, 2022 triumphed in front of Perez (Red Bull) and Russell (Mercedes). Â«Not only do we not have last year’s car, but we have taken a step back in performance. One year ago the mood was completely different, we were in confidence and very happy. Now we are working to get back in front of everyone», continued the Monegasque. As well as Carlos Sainz: Â«We didnâ€™t expect to be so far behind, even behind the Mercedes. We are not as strong as last year and not as competitive in terms of race pace. It seems evident that we weren’t as good as we should have been and we didn’t do a good job, but we know it and we know what the problem is and what the machine’s difficulties are».