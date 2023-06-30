F1 – Gp Austria 2023/Fp1 on board analysis: Ferrari is working on the set up, the potential is there

Ferrari approaches the week end Austrian with so much confidence under his arm. We know that the need to change reigns, we have said it and reiterated it several times by now. The new aerodynamic look presented in Spain awaits further confirmation, with the addition of the “corrections” made to the entrance of the bottom and the upgraded front wing. It is a question of validating everything by trying to extrapolate the maximum performance.

In this scenario the track nestled between the hills of Styria can help the redhead. The characteristics of the Red Bull Ring somehow approach the Canadian track, the scene of the recent world stage. It remains to be seen how the Modenese car will tackle this single free practice session towards the afternoon qualifying, valid for making up the Sunday starting grid.

Ferrari SF-23 rear wing – Austrian GP 2023

The setting chosen at the rear provides for the specific tested during the pre season test in Bahrain. The approach of the Italian technicians is “prudent”. The need to make the most of the only sixty minutes available to find the ideal set-up, in fact, prompted drivers and engineers to opt for a road already beaten aerodynamically. An attempt will therefore be made to optimally exploit two strong points of the project 675: traction and horse power power unit.

From this point of view, the new front wing should guarantee a more uniform distribution of the installed load, useful for widening the window set up and, at the same time, guarantee l’handling best suited to tackle the three sectors that make up the Austrian track in the best possible way. Top speed, grip mechanical and good vertical thrust in the high-speed stretches between T2 and T3.

Ferrari SF-23: live on board Fp1

The time to get on the track is approaching. The garage is in turmoil and the latest and indications are circulating within the box. We now proceed with the usual checks: power unit, hybrid system, braking system and transmission. The drivers are boarding their cars. Weather update: 27.6°C the air temperature, 44.1°C that of the asphalt. Humidity at 38%, 2.5 Km/h the intensity of the wind blowing from the north. Notoriously lit on the reds.

For this first runboth Ferraristi take to the track with the Pirelli white band. The transmission is set to “Gx position 3”, not very aggressive. After activating the compounds we move on to mode race for this first attempt. The presence of the is immediately noticeable porpoising on SF-23. Quite precise at the front, the Italian cars seem to have a strange basic set-up.

Now go to “Engine 4” to get more power from the internal combustion engine. Charles after 3 rounds without lifting the foot it slows down, same thing for Carlos. Track engineers claim various test on the hybrid system, to maximize utilization dell’overboost K1. Leclerc made a small mistake in the T1. As compared to Sainz it’s a little more difficult to interpret curve 1 at its best at the moment.

Given the large quantity of fuel on board, in the high-speed stretches the reds show less than optimal behavior and the Spaniard almost lost the car in turn 7. The madrileño now lifts his foot to cool the tyres. After that he will make a pass to DRS closed with maximum power on the endothermic “Engine 1“. Same program for Monaco.

Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) aboard his SF-23 during the FP1 of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

There are several tips on how to use the differential in the center of the curve added to some setting fields on the brakes. The test it is not the best for the bishops of the red. Carlos he called the number 55 “rear limited” in turn 7. Adami takes note of it and suggests to pay more attention to the traction in turn 3. Also Charles he didn’t seem entirely happy also because he made a couple of mistakes. Another lap launched with milder mappings and back to ai box.

Inside the garage various councils are added. We proceed with some mechanical corrections on the set-up, in an attempt to provide the pilots with better driveability. We will soon understand if the measures will produce a leap in quality which at the moment, apparently, is necessary to provide the necessary confidence to Ferraristi.

After a short stop Charles returns to tread the Austrian asphalt, scrub Hard for him, those of the run previous. After making several constant speed and activated the compounds, we move on to mode race with the DRS cannot be activated. The aerodynamic pumping remains the same, as does a certain difficulty in certain corners. The changes made don’t seem factual, on the contrary there was a slight understeer when entering the corner. Carlos remained at box.

The Monegasque will carry out a further test on “Engine 1“. The ride went better. It seems that Leclerc figured out how to drive the red. Meanwhile back on track too Sainzand Hard also used for him with a small load change that can be developed at the front. Marcos suggests the Ferrari driver to use the pre-mapped configuration in turn 1, an aspect that will help him manage leans with banking negative. The Iberian also carries out the same program, even if a little later than his teammate.

Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) aboard his SF-23 during the FP1 of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

Hybrid power rises. You switch to Soc 2 to expend a much higher quantity of energy than that stored. It seems that the setup of the motor generators is good, capable of providing excellent support throughout the session. Last step for Charles which takes the way of pit lane. Carlos makes a pass in the lane box, perform a test start and return to the track to finish the job. Maximum endothermic power, Soc 2, DRS closed.

The Spaniard’s attempt is quite good, despite the fact that a good correction arrives at the exit in turn 1. In general we can say that Ferrari concerted his work on refining the setup from a mini-competition point of view. In this sense, the chronometric results are good. Charles takes to the track again, this time with a set Of Soft brand new. It follows him Sainztwo minutes later.

The Monegasque closes his first simulation on the flying lap. Very well the T2minus the first sector where curve 1 continues to suffer at the exit. Doble cool for him and then the last intent will come. Carloson the other hand, hits a very happy lap being three tenths faster than his teammate garage. Satisfied back to boxmake one start practiceand gets back on track.

The second attempt of Leclerc is aborted. In turn three the Ferrari driver lifts his foot, opens up on the radio and points out his suffering at 1, forced to fight a lot with the outgoing number 16. No doubt he will have to study this section of the track very carefully to improve his performance.

Ultimately we can say that the red, despite some problems related to handling, we have found a good one performance. As mentioned earlier a lot of attention has been paid to the pitch for the Sprintwhile towards the end of the session the push lap tests delivered a verdict: Ferrari, net of the mappings and quantities of fuel embarked by the adversaries, it would seem capable of fighting for positions at the top. We await confirmations at 17.00.

