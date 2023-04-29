F1 – Gp Azerbaijan 2023/Telemetric analysis: Leclerc builds pole position in all sectors

Leclerc closes the last session in Q3 with a magic. A practically perfect lap that allows them to conquer the first pole of the season. Supported by the excellent SF-23 manages to beat his rival Verstappen which, in the activation of the compounds, suffers some small problems. Let’s now go into the specifics by taking the telemetry into hand. Let’s start by analyzing the micro sectors. The red color immediately catches the eye Charleshaving built up time in all the corners of the track.





Obviously Red Bull it is confirmed to be very fast on the straight, in fact the blue becomes more present on the main straight, coming to dominate in the last meters before turn 1. We find the same situation at the braking point for turn 3, as we get to develop quite high speeds. However, coming out of turns 1, 2 and 3 we see the red color prevailing Ferrariconfirming that traction is still a weapon of the car Maranello.



In the T2 the Monegasque has done a magic. Last year it was a fiefdom Ferrari, but this morning it seemed they still had to fix something. There RB19 compared to the past year in this stretch it has improved, but at the moment it remains behind. In the 2022 the single-seaters of Milton Keynes they accused a gap by 3 tenths. To date, the gap is around a tenth and a half, also considering that Max he still had something to express in the last attempt.





Gp Azerbaijan 2023/T1 telemetric analysis: Red Bull very fast

Let’s now go even more specifically with the graph of the first sector. in the first section of the track, which goes from the first lap to the turn 5-6 chicane. We have already talked about top speeds. In this case at the start of the lap there are no less than 12 km/h of difference. In this case the Mercedes is very good, even above the levels of SF-23.



In turn 1 la Ferrari dominated this morning, with a decidedly higher speed in the middle of the corner. In the afternoon the opponents have developed the setup and the gap it has been reduced. In the distance both opponents under consideration gain, especially in the entry phase. However the gap in traction is in favor of Ferrari. Right now the RB19 was virtually in front of the red by a good 2 tenths.





Cornering 2 Max manages to do a good job tackling the entrance well, but then continues to lose under acceleration, where the red runs away. We also said it in the performance analysis: the RB19 is very precise in insertion having a very solid front. However, such a front end penalizes the rear balance a bit, which leads to some small corrections in output. In this case Hamilton faces the return in a very different way trying to cure the exit.



Gap almost constant on the following straight. Red Bull gains further into turn 3 entry, however loses a lot when going up gas of this curve and as in the following one. The delta re-establishes itself at the end of the first sector. Overall a great job by Max to keep close to Ferrari in this sector.

Gp Azerbaijan 2023/T2 telemetric analysis: Leclerc super traction

The central section consists of many low speed curves where the grip mechanics associated with insertion precision is essential, also because the walls are very close as in a street circuit. Here the two cars are very similar in their behavior and the gap line Verstappen fluctuates around zero.





Overall the RB19 it gains input, but loses traction. This periodic behavior occurs in several sections of the track. In the changes of direction the blue racing car gains something, but at the end of the sector the advantage is once again Ferrari.

Gp Azerbaijan 2023/T3 telemetric analysis: Ferrari at the top over the distance

The third sector consists only of two bends and a long straight. Leclerc start this section of the track with a minimal head start. Precisely for this reason, the curves 15 and 16 were magical, even if Verstappen he had shown that he could improve on this point. In fact Max he didn’t hit the ideal lap time to be able to keep close to the redhead.





Il gap rises above two tenths in the arc of these two curves, where Charles brush to perfection. the trajectories. He tackles the 16 so well that he manages to have a very good starting point on the final straight. Obviously, as the speed increases, the Monegasque driver gradually loses ground compared to the RB19 And thanks to the great speed as soon as you open the DRS Max manages to get under two tenths of a gap.

Authors and Graphic Designers: Alessandro Arcari – @berrageiz – Niccolo Arnerich – @niccoloarnerich



