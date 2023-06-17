F1 GP Canada qualifying live: Leclerc and Perez do not access Q3

Also in Canada – on the Montreal circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve – the Red Bull is the stable to beat. Max Verstappen, first in the third free practice session, is chasing the fifth pole of the season, the third in a row. Further back the teammate, Sergio Perez17th in free practice 3. Convincing Ferrari, also from the point of view of the race pace. In the last free Leclerc he finished second behind the Dutchman from home Red BullWhile Sainz it ended up on the wall. The mechanics of the red car intervened in time to allow the Spaniard to participate in qualifying.
Gp Canada, off to Q3: it’s the hunt for pole
The return of the rain forced all the riders to take to the track with intermediate tyres.
Leclerc and Perez excluded in Q2
Sensational exclusions in the second qualifying session. The intermediate tires have not come up to temperature: Perez did not close the round; Leclerc he aborted the lap after a mistake. The others excluded: Stroll, Magnussen, Bottas. Close on command Albonfollowed by Verstappen e Norris. Quinto Alonsoprecede Sainz e Russell. Qualifies on the wire Hamiltontenth.
Leclerc returns to the pits to put the intermediate tires back on
The rain forced the Monegasque to return to the pits to mount intermediate tyres. Leclerc is currently eliminated (11th), as well as Perez. Both will have one last attempt available.
Leclerc at risk of elimination
The rain returned 3 minutes from the end of Q2. Leclerc he doesn’t improve with slicks and is 11th. Albon still ahead of everyone, followed by Verstappen, Norris, Plates e Alonso. Sixth Sainz. Tenth Hamilton.
Albon flies with the softs in Q2
Albonwith the tire warmed up, takes first place in front of Alonso, Russell, Verstappen e Hamilton. The Dutchman from Red Bull doesn’t improve with slicks. Temporarily excluded: Perez, Stroll, Magnussen, Bottas, Hulkenberg.
Stroll spin. Soft rubber for Verstappen
Spin by the Canadian Aston Martin driver, who touches the wall with the front wing. Also Plates e Leclerc to the pits to mount slick tyres. At the moment: Russell, Verstappen, Plates. Quinto Leclercprecede Sainz.
Canadian GP: Q2 live
All with intermediate tires except Albon, who dares the slicks. The circuit continues to dry out, but rain is expected in ten minutes. Drs available.
Note the impediments of Tsunoda and Sainz
The Japanese from Alpha Tauri blocked Leclercwhile the Spaniard from Ferrari ruined the lap by Gaslywhich was excluded. Both incidents will be investigated after qualifying ends.
Those excluded from Q1
Excluded from the first session Tsunoda, Gasly, DeVries, Sargeant, Zhou. Close on command Verstappenfollowed by Alonso e Hamilton. Quinto Leclerc11th Sainz.
Hamilton and Perez improve
Three minutes at the end of the first session. Verstappen in command, followed by Alonso, Leclerc e Hamilton. Sixth Sainzprecede Perez. The track continues to dry out, but all the riders are still on intermediate tyres.
Sainz and Leclerc improve
Five minutes before the end of Q1, the times of the Ferrari drivers were good: Leclerc is third behind a Verstappen e Alonso. Quinto Sainz.
Eight minutes at the end of Q1
At eight minutes after the first session first Alonso at 1:22.655. Behind the Spanish: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc. Eleventh Sainz15esimo Perez.
Qualifying resumes after the red flag
Twelve minutes after the first qualifying session of the Canadian Grand Prix. Fixed the problem of Zhou, which is back on track. Riders on the track with the intermediate tyres, but the circuit is gradually drying out.
Gp Canada, red flag in Q1
Exposed the Red flag. Zhou he was able to restart and is returning to the pits.
Qualifying has begun Canadian Grand Prix. Immediately problems for Zhou Guanyu, complaining of lack of power. The Alfa Romeo Chinese is planted in the second sector of the track, which is drying out.