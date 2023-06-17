F1 GP Canada qualifying live: Leclerc and Perez do not access Q3

Also in Canada – on the Montreal circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve – the Red Bull is the stable to beat. Max Verstappen, first in the third free practice session, is chasing the fifth pole of the season, the third in a row. Further back the teammate, Sergio Perez17th in free practice 3. Convincing Ferrari, also from the point of view of the race pace. In the last free Leclerc he finished second behind the Dutchman from home Red BullWhile Sainz it ended up on the wall. The mechanics of the red car intervened in time to allow the Spaniard to participate in qualifying.

Leclerc, the helmet for Gilles Villeneuve becomes a case for Ferrari by Alessandra Retico

June 17, 2023

