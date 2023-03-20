Red Bull show also in Arabia: Charles Leclerc is right, these are from another planet. In Jeddah it was a matter between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, who even though he started from 15th place, exactly halfway through the race was already in second position ready to fight for victory with his Mexican teammate. However, Perez triumphed, really perfect today and also helped a little by a problem in the final stages on Verstappen’s car, which he was unable to force. All their own issues, reliability problems that didn’t prevent the second one-two of the season. And now if all the competition doesn’t make a move quickly, one really suspects that this year is already marked for all the competitions. After Bahrain, George Russell had said it in no uncertain terms, they will all win. If on a track like that of Arabia, where there is little degradation, no one has managed to come close to the performance of the RB19, it is difficult to imagine different outcomes when racing on tracks where the tires will give more problems to those who have more compared to the two “blue missiles”.

only for 3rd place — He only fought for the podium and Fernando Alonso confirmed the quality of the Aston Martin, hitting third place ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The Spaniard had been relegated to 4th place behind Russell after the race, penalized by 10″ for having wrong the procedure in serving a penalty under the Safety Car (the trolley touched the car before time). However, the FIA, following an appeal from Aston Martin, then backtracked because the procedure had not been well defined and therefore third place was returned to the Spaniard. Ferrari was aiming for at least the third step of the podium, but found itself fourth in the championship after this race, with Carlos Sainz junior sixth and Charles Leclerc 7th. The Spaniard, who started fourth, was unable to create problems for Alonso and Russell right from the start. Indeed, Carlos was also pulled out after a few corners by Lance Stroll's second Aston Martin. Leclerc was a lion in recovering from 12th position, then his comeback stalled behind his teammate. In general, however, the race pace times of the SF-23 did not convince, the competition at the moment is much better off. This Ferrari is strong in qualifying but still suffers in the race, this is what we need to work hard on in Maranello.

rimonte charles e max — At the start Alonso had tricked Perez, but having positioned the car badly on the pitch, he was penalized by 5 seconds. Perez, however, had already settled everything on lap 4, passing the Spaniard as soon as Drs was enabled. In the first 15 laps the protagonists were Leclerc and Verstappen, who started 12th and 15th respectively. The Monegasque took overtaking to 5th place, with Verstappen practically following him, repeating all his overtakings.

good calls — The first pit stop call had been good for Ferrari, with Sainz and Leclerc stopping on laps 16 and 17, thus overtaking Stroll. But just the next lap, the Canadian stopped with his Aston Martin broken down and this caused the race directors to call the Safety Car. The perfect situation for the first 4 who had not yet changed tires: Perez, Alonso (who served the 5 seconds and was penalized for this at the end of the race because the team touched the car with the trolley before time), Russell and Verstappen stopped with the safety car on the track and found themselves comfortably in front of the Ferraris.

restart — So when the race restarted on lap 21, Verstappen didn't take long and quickly got rid of Russell and set off in pursuit of Perez. Unfortunately for him, he heard a strange noise and from the pits they advised him not to force it, effectively decreeing the victory for Perez. In the final few emotions, apart from the overtaking with which Kevin Magnussen took 10th place against Tsunoda and the duel between the two McLarens won by Piastri against Norris, with the Australian who was launched in pursuit (successful) by Sargeant for 15th place.

order of arrival gp arabia — This is the order of arrival of the GP of Arabia:

1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) a 5″355

3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) at 20″728

4. George Russell (Mercedes) a 25″866

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a 31″065

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 35″876

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) a 43″162

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) a 52″832

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) a 54″747

10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) a 1’04″826

11. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) a 1’07″494

12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and 1’10″588

13. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) a 1’16″060

14. Nyck de Vries (Alpha Tauri) a 1’17″478

15. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) a 1’25″021

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams) a 1’26″293

17. Lando Norris (McLaren) a 1’26″445

18. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) a 1 giro

drivers ranking — The World Championship classification sees Max Verstappen retaining the first position with a single point margin over Perez:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 44

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 43

3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 30

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 20

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 20

4. George Russell (Mercedes) 18

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 8

8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 6

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 4