F1 Leclerc: “Ferrari on the right track with updates”

It’s a Charles Leclerc which hopes a lot in the growth curve of the Ferrari. On the eve of the first free practice of the Miami GP, the Monegasque hopes to have another good weekend after the one in Baku, in which he took home the first pole of the season and the first podium for the 2023 edition of the Prancing Horse. A confirmation of the potential of the SF-23 which he hopes to see grow also thanks to the new features brought. “Yes, the weekend in Baku was good – said the Monegasque – the podium after 3 negative races, bad luck in Bahrain, the penalty in Jeddah and retirement in Australia, I couldn’t have started worse than that. Baku, on the other hand, demonstrated the strength of our car, we can fight for it on a single lap”.

updates — For Charles, it's a good basis to work from: "The weaknesses we saw at the beginning of the season were confirmed in Azerbaijan, we need to work on race pace because that's where Red Bull is much stronger. But I think the updates we've brought will push us in the right direction. I don't know if it will help us get closer to them, but I know they will go in the right direction."

climate — As for the atmosphere in the team, Leclerc confirms his confidence in the work of the new team principal Fred Vasseur: “His commitment has just begun – he said – Fred is rapidly analyzing the situation to make the best changes, I know his plan and I’m sure he will make the right choices for the team, let’s wait and see.”