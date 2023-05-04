F1 Leclerc: “Ferrari on the right track with updates”

The Monegasque on the eve of the first free practice in Miami: “We’re fighting over the flying lap, Red Bull is even stronger on the race pace. Vasseur? I trust his work”. The Dutchman: “We’re fast in the race, let’s hope it goes like in Baku, duel with Perez”
It’s a Charles Leclerc which hopes a lot in the growth curve of the Ferrari. On the eve of the first free practice of the Miami GP, the Monegasque hopes to have another good weekend after the one in Baku, in which he took home the first pole of the season and the first podium for the 2023 edition of the Prancing Horse. A confirmation of the potential of the SF-23 which he hopes to see grow also thanks to the new features brought. “Yes, the weekend in Baku was good – said the Monegasque – the podium after 3 negative races, bad luck in Bahrain, the penalty in Jeddah and retirement in Australia, I couldn’t have started worse than that. Baku, on the other hand, demonstrated the strength of our car, we can fight for it on a single lap”.
updates
For Charles, it’s a good basis to work from: “The weaknesses we saw at the beginning of the season were confirmed in Azerbaijan, we need to work on race pace because that’s where Red Bull is much stronger. But I think the updates we’ve brought will push us in the right direction. I don’t know if it will help us get closer to them, but I know they will go in the right direction.”
climate
As for the atmosphere in the team, Leclerc confirms his confidence in the work of the new team principal Fred Vasseur: “His commitment has just begun – he said – Fred is rapidly analyzing the situation to make the best changes, I know his plan and I’m sure he will make the right choices for the team, let’s wait and see.”
speak verstappen
Max Verstappen instead, he hopes that there will be few changes this weekend and hopes for another duel with teammate Sergio Perez: “I expect another race with Checo – he said – our car is usually fast in the race. I expect a difficult GP due to the heat, this year it should be cooler. Is Perez fast on city tracks? I prefer traditional tracks, I like the ones with fast corners. Will it be a two-way fight between Perez and me for the title? “It’s too early to say, right now we’re focused on making the car fast and beating each other. Adrian Newey’s renewal? I’m happy Adrian is staying, it’s important that the group stays together and that’s the team’s goal for the future.”
