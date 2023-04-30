F1, live Baku race: Leclerc and Ferrari challenge Max | FormulaPassion – Live





[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 F1 world championship.

Leclerc and tire degradation to be managed in the best possible way

Yesterday’s Sprint highlighted the fact that on the race pace Ferrari still doesn’t have the chance to keep up with the Red Bulls without asking too much of the tyres. Today Charles Leclerc will have to be a true accountant in the fine balance between a pole position to defend and a final podium to conquer.

Session in progress

Giro 6/51 – Perez also passes Leclerc and ‘restores’ the Red Bull double at the head of the race.

Giro 5/51 – For now Leclerc has maintained the second position on Perez, who crashes into his exhausts.

Giro 4/51 – Verstappen passa Leclerc col DRS in Curva-1.

Giro 3/51 – Leclerc has Verstappen in the exhausts.

Giro 3/51 – Now the movable rear wing is available to pilots to attack rivals.

Giro 2/51 – Leclerc is not exaggerating with the tires for now, Verstappen manages to stay very close, but cannot yet use the DRS.

Giro 2/51 – Quest the top-10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Stroll, Norris, Russell and Tsunoda.

LAP 2/51 Leclerc already has Verstappen breathing down his neck 😰 DRS enabled next lap…#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/9r8QMDxa5L — Formula 1 (@F1) April 30, 2023

Giro 1/51 – Russell has already moved up to ninth position.

Giro 1/51 – Leclerc starts well, then Verstappen, Perez and Sainz.

Parties

13.03 – The grid is being reassembled, the 51 laps of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will soon start, yesterday the Sprint was 17 laps.

13.00 – Drivers leave the starting grid to complete the formation lap.

12.58 – Virtually all the drivers start on the medium tyres, which are hard for De Vries, Ocon and Hulkenberg, the latter two starting from the pit lane.

12.55 – 25°C the air temperature, 42°C that of the asphalt.

12.52 – Verstappen is very clear what his approach should be: “I have to stay out of trouble in Turn-1, then we have the pace to attack Leclerc, then this will be a chaotic race as always with the Safety Car and red flags so we’ll always have to stay alert”.

12.50 – Norris and Russell will not start distant on the grid today and the McLaren driver jokingly told his compatriot not to hit any cars today.

12.45 – This is instead the thought of Christian Horner: “Verstappen nervous? Annoyed by what happened yesterday, but today is another day, the race is long with a full tank of petrol and a pit stop, it’s an opportunity to put everything behind us”.

12.40 – Vasseur’s words to the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “We have to have the same approach as yesterday, try to improve the pace a bit, the race will be chaotic, we will have to be opportunistic. When you start from pole position, a simple podium is not what you expect, with two cars in the first two rows you have to try to make this opportunity concrete”.

12.30 – Helmut Marko stressed that the damage suffered by Verstappen’s Red Bull yesterday was significant.

12.20 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the drivers can leave the pits to go and position themselves on the starting grid.