F1, live free practice in Miami: Ferrari is looking for the pace | FP – Live

[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the written live coverage of the third free practice session of Miami Grand Prixfifth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship.

Ferrari in search of race pace

After the poles and podiums in Baku, Ferrari is looking for confirmation in Florida and Miami with the first important updates to the SF-23. Yesterday, in FP2, the Red he finished with the second and third position conquered by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc but the feedback on the race pace was not as promising.

Session in progress

18.47 – This is the top.10

1. Verstappen

2. Perez

3. Alonso

4. Leclerc

5. Gasley

6. Sainz

7. Russell

8. Bottas

9. Ocon

10. Hamilton

18.46 – Evolution of the track as evident yesterday: Perez lowers to 1’28″641, Verstappen does better in 1’27″969. Third Alonso with medium rubber.

18.44 – Perez is relaunched, he pays Verstappen a tenth in T1.

18.42 – Russell is fifth at 630 thousandths from Verstappen.

18.40 – The Ferraris are approaching: Leclerc pays less than a tenth of Verstappen, Sainz is fourth at 333 thousandths.

18.39 – Verstappen lowers the limit bringing it to 1’28″963.

18.38 – 1’29″266 the new reference by Sergio Perez.

18.37 – The Red Bulls also take to the track. Soft rubber for Perez.

18.36 – Ferrari drivers start FP3 with soft tyres, 1’30″748 for Sainz who takes the lead, Leclerc is second at 302 thousandths from his box mate.

18.35 – Hamilton with the soft tire stops 22 thousandths from Ocon.

18.34 – 1’31″1 is the first time of the session with Ocon’s medium tyre.

18.33 – Hamilton already complains that the tires are already vibrating.

18.32 – Alonso starts the session on the hard tyres, Hamilton on the softs.

18.31 – The track is inaugurated by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine.

18.30 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, the third free practice session of the Miami GP begins.

18.25 – 28°C the air temperature, 44°C that of the asphalt.

18.20 – FP3 will be important for the Ferrari drivers especially in terms of race pace.

18.15 – Christian Horner expressed his ‘no’ to new teams on the grid in a very colorful way.

18.10 – Even Hamilton didn’t have any kind words for the race pace of the Mercedes.

18.05 – According to Leclerc, Red Bull is very far away in Miami for Ferrari.

18.00 – Let’s start our breaking latest news with the telemetric analysis of free practice 2.