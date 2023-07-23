F1, live Hungary race: it’s Hamilton vs Verstappen | FormulaPassion – Live

[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment with the direct text of the Hungarian Grand Prixeleventh round of the 2023 world championship.

It’s Hamilton against Verstappen again

With a magic the seven-time world champion snatched away yesterday for 3 thousandths pole position for the Dutchman returning to conquer the pole start after a year and a half (the last was in Saudi Arabia in 2021). Obviously the two-time world champion and championship dominator remains the big favorite in light of the race pace shown yesterday in FP3, but it is obvious that a Hamilton-Verstappen front row with Norris ready to take advantage of any skirmishes makes the Budapest race at least interesting on paper.

Session in progress

Giro 8/70 – Perez passes Alonso in Turn 1 and gains seventh position.

Giro 7/70 – The Mercedes wall asked Hamilton to take space from Norris due to overheating of the brakes.

Giro 6/70 – Russell in the chaos has already climbed up to 13th position. Alonso is defending seventh position tooth and nail from the attacks of Sergio Perez.

Giro 5/70 – Verstappen is 1″7 ahead of Piastri.

Giro 4/70 – Sainz is aggressive on Leclerc with the soft.

Giro 3/70 – Double retirement for Alpine. As in 2021, a strike took place in Turn-1 in which the innocent drivers pay the price. Over the radio, Hamilton apologized for the not brilliant start, a terrible start too Zhouwhich is actually true guilty of the strike Ricciardo, Gasly, Ocon.

Giro 2/70 – From the replays, it is clear that Ricciardo hit Ocon under braking, who in turn crashed into Gasly who was forced to retire.

Giro 2/70 – From the replays, it is clear that Ricciardo hit Ocon under braking, who in turn crashed into Gasly who was forced to retire.

Giro 1/70 – Perfect start for Sainz with the soft tyre, this is the top 10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg and Stroll.

Giro 1/70 – Verstappen gets off to a good start and takes the inside into Turn 1 and takes the lead, then Piastri, Norris and Hamilton. Contact between Ricciardo and the Alpines.

Giro 1/70 – Verstappen gets off to a good start and takes the inside into Turn 1 and takes the lead, then Piastri, Norris and Hamilton. Contact between Ricciardo and the Alpines.

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️ LIGHTS OUT IN BUDAPEST!!! 🇭🇺 Verstappen beats Hamilton to Turn 1 and leads!

Parties

15.02 – The line-up is being reassembled at the start, the lights will be turning on and off shortly.

15.00 – Drivers leave the starting grid to complete the formation lap. Soft rubber at the start also for Stroll, Gasly and Tsunoda.

14.58 – Medium tires for all the first eight, Perez tries to start with the hard ones, while Sainz plays the soft compound. Hard tires also for Russell.

14.55 – The rain risk in the race is 0%.

14.50 – It will be very interesting to find out shortly which tires the riders will start with. Lando Norris is the only one with a set of new medium tires available. Below are the strategies recommended by Pirelli.

Two stops are estimated to be the fastest race strategy for the #HungarianGP – but there are viable one and three-stop options too

14.45 – It’s time for the Hungarian national anthem.

14.40 – 28°C the air temperature, 48°C that of the asphalt.

14.30 – Immediate thrill for Norris: the McLaren driver climbed onto the curb after Turn-4 and asked the team to check the bottom of his McLaren.

14.20 – Open pit lane, starting practice with soft rubber for Verstappen and Hamilton, hard compound for Sainz and Perez.

14.10 – Let’s recap the starting grid through this image that resumes the work of children this weekend in action as a reporter in the paddock.

A different type of starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix! ☺️ Who will you be cheering for? 🙌 Our first ever kids broadcast will be live on @SkySportsF1 and @skysportformel1

14.00 – We begin our breaking latest news precisely with the words of Lewis Hamilton spoken at the driver’s parade: “It’s normal to expect Verstappen to run away like the wind, he had half a second per lap ahead of race pace yesterday. But if there’s a chance to get the rabbit out of the hat, I’ll do it.”

