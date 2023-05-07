F1 Miami LIVE: the GP is running, Ferrari on the attack with Sainz | The direct

three gps in the usa

The maximum number of races held in a nation by the Formula 1 World Championship in the same season is 3. It will also happen in 2023, in the United States, and it will be the third time in the history of the category. The Miami GP is in fact the first of the three races scheduled in the great North American country: followed by the United States GP at the Circuit of the Americas, in Texas, and the Las Vegas GP, which will be the penultimate round of the championship. The previous two date back to the 1982 season – when, still in the United States, races were held in Long Beach, Detroit and Las Vegas, on a completely different circuit than this year’s – and to the 2020 season, when the three races were hosted by the Italy, with the tracks of Monza, Mugello (on the occasion of the 1000th Scuderia GP) and Imola.