Verstappen ahead of everyone in Australia, even the Mercedes of Russell. Second row for the other Mercedes’s Hamilton and the Aston Martin Alonso. Fifth time and third row for Ferrari Sainz who will have the Aston Martin of Stroll. Seventh time for the other Red by Leclerceighth Albon on Williams, fifth row for Gasly (Alpine) e Hulkenberg (Haas).

Verstappen in pole

Verstappen he improves, 1’16″732

Leclerc rises to fifth position

The pilots launch for the last attempt

5 minutes at the end of qualifying

Verstappen takes back the first place: 1’17″262

Sainz 4° e Leclerc 5th with 6 minutes to go

Hamiltonprovisional pole 1’17″271

Alonso money, 1’17″303

Verstappen 1’17″578, best time at the moment

Q3 begins Drivers on the track for 12 minutes, it’s a hunt for pole

Closed Q2 Verstappen best time, then Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Russell, Hamilton, Gasly, Stroll and Albon. Eliminated Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris, Magnussen and De Vries

The Ferraris At the moment Leclerc is 3rd e Sainz 7th. There are 2 minutes left in Q2

Last four minutes

Out at the moment Tsunoda, Gasly, Magnussen, De Vries and Norris

Russell climbs to fourth position behind Leclerc

Six minutes left in Q2

Verstappen, Alonso, Leclerc, Stroll the first four

Verstappen he immediately takes back the first place, his best partial time: 1’17″219

Ferrari ring Leclerc sets the best time in 1’17″560. 10 minutes to go

Alonso best time, respond immediately Stroll

Q2 is underway Cars on the track, it will run for 12 minutes, also in this case the five slowest drivers will be eliminated

Closed Q1 Verstappen il pù veloce in front of Russell, Hamilton, Ocon, Alonso, Stroll, Sainz, Albon, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Leclerc, Norris, Gasly, De Vries, Tsunoda. Excluded: Plates, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas and Perez

Verstappen he improves again, 1’17″384. Two minutes to go

Leclerc climbs back to eighth position

Leclerc on the track, he is currently 15th, last of the qualifiers

5 minutes to go in Q1

Alonso in front, for the Spaniard 1’17″832. But he replies immediately Verstappen1’17″469

Third time trial for Sainzseventh for Leclerc

The situation Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Hamilton, Albon, Russell, Alonso, Magnussen, Piastri, Norris

Max Verstappen sets the best time for the Dutchman in 1’18″063. Eight minutes to go, Sainz and Leclerc are also on track

Q1 restarts Perez’s car taken away, the single-seaters return to the track

Perez out, red flag Runway exit for Sergio Perezthe Mexican driver of the Red Bull he went wide in a corner and got bogged down in the sand unable to restart his car. For him, qualifications are already over, he will start last. Just under 12 minutes to go

Albon on Williams sets the best time, there are 13 minutes left in Q1

Cars on track, Q1 begins It will last 18 minutes at the end of which the five slowest drivers are eliminated.

The Formula 1 stops in Australia. On the circuit Albert Park in Melbourne the third round of the 2023 World Championship is being held. Red Bull is once again the great favorite and in pursuit of the third consecutive success after that of Verstappen in Bahrain and of Perez in Jeddah. In Friday free practice the fastest was Alonso in his Aston Martin ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc, in the third session the Dutch world champion preceded Alonso and Ocon’s Alpine, 7th and 13th time for the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc .