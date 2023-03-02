Here we are. After a wait of more than three months, Red Bull, and the F1 in general, it is ready to officially return to the track from March 3 to 5 for the GP Bahrainfirst stage of the season 2023. I test pre-season they ended on February 25, with a three-day session at the track located in the Middle East.

Even if they are tests, and consequently the chronometric results and the subsequent assessments of the values ​​in the field are to be taken with a grain of salt, the first indications denounce how the new RB19 can still be the benchmark in the category despite the penalty due to the infringement budget cap in 2021. The car of Max Verstappen e Sergio Perez he provided excellent chronometric results both in the qualifying simulation and in the race pace simulation.

Sergio Perez (Oracle Red Bull Racing) in action during the 2023 Bahrain testing

Red Bull RB19: optimal balance with the 2023 Pirellis

In addition to the technical innovations regarding the crucial area of ​​the vehicle bottom, which arrived in the wake of the TD039 introduced from Belgian GP 2022the technical focus of F1 2023 is represented by the new covers Pirelli. The current tire specifications, as declared by the Milanese manufacturer, are faster but above all they have been studied to drastically reduce the presence of understeer at the front in order to offer a more equal balance between the two axles.

However, adapting the new single-seater to the new specifications required an in-depth study on the part of the teams as regards weight distribution, cornering and grip mechanical. Elements that led to the recalibration of the suspension groups.

A series of technical factors that usually lead, indirectly, to more satisfying the driving style of one driver to the detriment of the other, to then correct the shot with the various developments over the course of the year. But also experimenting with new arrangements. What that Milton Keynes did last year going into the comfort zone of the world champion who not by chance repeated the iris.

Red Bull RB19: a car suitable for both Verstappen and Perez

At the Red Bull they didn’t have to deal with this issue, since the RB19 it goes perfectly with the driving characteristics of both Max Verstappen what about Sergio Perez. Despite different styles, the new single-seater showed considerable versatility in terms of pure driveability in the different phases: stability under braking, rear traction, load management in the middle of the corner and insertion precision when entering.

The fact that both pilots provided feedback positive, will translate into greater flexibility with regard to the set-ups to be tested on the different race weekends.

Reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, in action on the Red Bull RB19 – Test Bahrain 2023

Analyzing driving styles, we see that Verstappen it prefers a very precise front end when cornering, managing to manage a less stable rear with a more tendency to oversteer. Pérez, on the other hand, loves a more docile car in the different phases with a more “rounded” drive. Last year, the RB18 was better suited to the driving characteristics of the Mexican, who was on the level of the Dutchman, before the developments of the single-seater were directed towards the driving style of the two-time world champion of Hasselt.

Indeed, when the RB18 was custom sewn on Verstappen, Pérez disputed two anonymous weekends regarding pure performance, in France e in Hungary. A Le Castellet went into crisis in the management of tyres, both medium and hard. TO Budapest, on the other hand, was the author of a qualifying to forget closed with the 12th time and the exclusion in Q2. This is to underline how complicated it is to drive a single-seater that doesn’t match your characteristics.

Red Bull RB19: versatile car, unlike the past

He had experienced a similar case Alexander Albon with the RB15 and the RB16respectively in the second half of the 2019 and 2020 vintage when he found himself driving single-seaters born and developed under the dictates of the two-time world champion.

Both cars were characterized by a very strong front end, while the rear end was more unstable, especially in the slow speed sections. Not that alla Red Bull was missing grip mechanical in the traction phase, but simply the mechanical structure and the balance were studied in function of the Dutchman’s driving and in maximizing the same.

Max Verstappen aboard the RB19 leaving the pits during the second day of testing in Bahrain

Features of both Red Bull which they never agreed to Albon to be able to express one’s potential to the maximum of form. The Anglo-Thai driver has a very sensitive and gentle driving style, which almost tends to ‘accompany’ the single-seater to the apex and then manage it carefully during the traction phase.

With a pointed front end and a rear end tending to oversteer, the current driver of the Williams had to encounter critical issues not recently, as well as Perez he had to face them in the middle of last year. And just from GP France 2022 the deficit from Verstappen has increased considerably.

However, with the new RB19in season F1 2023 There shouldn’t be any more of these issues. The new creation of Adrian Newey it would already seem to have squared the circle as regards the balance between the two axes in relation to the new type of tyre Pirelli. To the happiness of both pilots.

Definitely not good news for direct competitors, because if Perez should go as fast as Verstappen – but even slightly less – would be a bad customer for Ferrari e Mercedes.

Author: Dennis Ciraci–@dennycira

Photo: Oracle Red Bull Racing