F1 – Sainz has clear ideas for his future. Ferrari even more

Sainz begins to feel very tired of not winning in Ferrari. To mark the vintage in an epochal way 2021 was his arrival at Maranello. There were many rumors about him, considered a fallback choice, which immediately stirred gossips and detractors of Spanish. Carlos didn’t inspire too much confidence. He didn’t overexcite the fans and many were worried.

But on the other hand, in such a passionate country, emphasizing its name is somewhat superfluous, everything usually takes on a tremendously complicated aspect. Even, or perhaps better to say above all, when unconditional support would be more than necessary. A support during the toughest moments capable of bestowing trust and not the exact opposite.

That the Ferrari on certain occasions both one’s own worst enemy is self-evident. Such obvious and manifest evidence upon which entirely unnecessary additional difficulties are based. But if things have never changed over the years there will be a reason and therefore, they will hardly be able to change in the near future.

Criticism always hangs from the pedantic lip of those who, proud of the “supported” colours, pride themselves on the faculty of judging the protagonists, without any remorse, when things don’t go as they should. On the other hand, the easy exaltation of the positive scenario knows no bounds. The prancing Horse has always been subject to this narrative and as said always will be.

Sainz deserves to try (to win) even without Ferrari

Not all pilots of Formula One they are champions but they can still become one. We are not referring to the talent, that is not for sale on Amazon, but rather to the world title. Of course, to boast of this honor, you need a suitable preparation added to not indifferent piloting skills. And last but not least, a car that runs like a train.

The career of Carlos in the top category motorsport it wasn’t that simple. Dealing with a certain Max Verstappenfor example, considering the talent of the pilot of Hasselt and all the support the Dutch enjoyed within the teamthe then Red Bullcould destabilize its growth. So it was not because Sainz he’s always had character-level balls, just like his dad.

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen at the time of Toro Rosso

And then his ascendant parabola found glory, and above all a flying other in F1when the ruthless market law Red Bull drove him away from Faience. A year in Renault, where they didn’t believe in him leaving him on the grill throughout the championship. Two seasons into McLaren with fair fortunes until, in the cursed spring since Covid-19worldwide 2020, Vettel is “trashed” in advance e Binotto announces the signature of the Iberian with the Ferrari.

Many and beautiful words profuse in those days from Sainz: “I’m not coming to be the second driver. The management put me on the same level as Leclerc“. Who knows… Maybe it was even true. However, the facts seem to tell the opposite, starting with the unfortunate “Binottian” exits. One above all: “Con Charles we made a long-term investment. We are fully convinced that he will succeed in being a world champion. When the Ferrari will produce a car capable of battling for the title, Leclerc will be the person in charge of leading this campaign.“

The only truth seems to be one: Sainz he would have the chance to become world champion and in a certain sense he deserves it as well. However, the redhead will never give them this opportunity until the Monegasque holds an Italian steering wheel in his hands. While “There is no certainty about tomorrow“, as he claimed Lorenzo DeMedici In the Canto Carnascialescothe hope of the madrileño in assuming the features of first guide Ferrari does not exist.

the Iberian Carlos Sainz, driver of the historic Scuderia Ferrari

This is the simple reason why, when asked by my colleague and friend Roberto Chincherothe exact demand Carlos he replied that next winter’s priority aims to clarify his position. All towards an explicit goal: win with the red if the future single-seaters are up to it.

If this is not possible, in your words, will be forced to look elsewhere. And bearing in mind the reasoning made in the previous paragraphs, this option does not seem so far-fetched…

Author: Alessandro Arcari – @berrageiz

Images: Scuderia Ferrari

