F1: Spain, Verstappen on pole, Sainz's Ferrari 2nd THE STARTING GRID

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull conquered the pole position of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Behind the world champion will start the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, second. The Mclaren of Lando Norris is third, while the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton is fifth. Disastrous first heat for Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver was unable to do better than a 19th time, remaining out already in Q1. So tomorrow he will start from the penultimate place on the starting grid. THE STARTING GRID

© Ansa

The Monegasque complained to the pits about the ‘undriveability’ of his Ferrari. “There was something on the right rear that didn’t add up. We have to look at the data before commenting. There was something strange, the feeling was completely different from the rest of the year.” A heartbroken Charles Leclerc after qualifying to forget in the Spanish GP where he will start second from last. “Something – adds the Monegasque Ferrari driver – was definitely wrong”

