F1, starting grid analysis Hungarian GP: front row Hamilton-Verstappen: the previous ones

The Hungarian GP proposes a new chapter in the challenge between Hamilton, today poleman, and the reigning champion Verstappen: they will start in this order for the 7th time, while there are 14 occasions in total that have seen them together in the front row. In “second” only McLaren with Norris and Piastri, Leclerc is 6th behind the surprising Alfa of Zhou. But there’s a lot to find out about the starting order for this race. Live today at 3pm Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

