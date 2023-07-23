Home » F1, starting grid analysis Hungarian GP: front row Hamilton-Verstappen: the previous ones
Health

F1, starting grid analysis Hungarian GP: front row Hamilton-Verstappen: the previous ones

by admin

The Hungarian GP proposes a new chapter in the challenge between Hamilton, today poleman, and the reigning champion Verstappen: they will start in this order for the 7th time, while there are 14 occasions in total that have seen them together in the front row. In “second” only McLaren with Norris and Piastri, Leclerc is 6th behind the surprising Alfa of Zhou. But there’s a lot to find out about the starting order for this race. Live today at 3pm Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

F1 ULTIME NEWS

See also  Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diet and physical activity potentiate chemo

You may also like

Biology: This is why male orcas are mama’s...

Out-of-control fires in Rhodes. At least 30,000 tourists...

Unanswered Questions: The Abandoned Study on Pfas Pollution...

Concrete answers to the increasingly widespread fragility –...

Summer Slimdown: Exercises and Equipment to Lose Belly...

Reorganizing healthcare for the chronically ill – breaking...

This is how it gets properly watered

The Nutrient-Boosting Benefits of Watermelon: A Recent Study...

Salad with zucchini and fish as a cold...

Are you at risk of metabolic syndrome? It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy