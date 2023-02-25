Home Health F1 / Test Bahrain 2023, Day-3, morning – LIVE – Live
Health

F1 / Test Bahrain 2023, Day-3, morning – LIVE – Live

by admin
F1 / Test Bahrain 2023, Day-3, morning – LIVE – Live

FormulaPassion.it


The minute-by-minute report of the third morning of winter testing on the Sakhir circuit

Posted on

F1 / Test Bahrain 2023, Day-3, morning – LIVE

[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written of the morning session of the third day of winter tests in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit, which will also be the scene of the first official round of the 2023 F1 championship. The green light at the bottom of the pit lane starts at 08:00 Italian time (ten o’clock in Bahrain) and the session will last until 12:15.

Session in progress

08.01 – Opens the track Felipe Drugovich, who is in pole position to replace Lance Stroll next weekend. Behind the Brazilian Valtteri Bottas, Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez.

08.00Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, the last morning of testing in Bahrain begins.

07.45 – The 2023 Superbike championship started at dawn. At Phillip Island the reigning champion Alvaro Bautista won Race-1 in the wet ahead of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

07.30Here you will find today’s morning driving shifts. It will be the last test session available for Charles Leclerc, who will be the protagonist for the first time in the morning, then leaving room for Carlos Sainz in the afternoon.

07.15 – Among the disappointed teams of these first two days there is certainly Mercedes, knocked out yesterday in the afternoon session by some plumbing problems.

07.00 – Let’s start our report starting from yesterday’s results, which saw a surprise rise Zhou Guanyu with Alfa Romeo.

FP | By the editorial staff

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

NEW MANAGEMENT FOR FORMULAPASSION.IT

Dear user,
we would like to inform you that, following a corporate operation completed on 25.01.2023, starting from that date the website www.FormulaPassion.it is managed by a new owner.

As a result of the above, the previous Data Controller, 1it Srl has ceased all existing processing operations and has been replaced in this function by the new owner, GEDI Digital Srl (the “New Data Controller”).

Click here to find out how the New Controller will process your personal data.

The impact of this change is minimal, as the New Owner processes the personal data already processed through FormulaPassion.it for the same purposes for which they were collected in the past.

FormulaPassion.it

ISSN 2531-7423 – © Copyright 2011.2023
GEDI Digital Srl, P.Iva 06979891006




See also  this American study explains why it hurts

You may also like

They deliver his lost wallet, he empties it...

what it is for and why we talk...

Peace, NATO sinks the Chinese plan Zelensky: “Tract,...

«With Costanzo we slaughtered each other, but time...

Juventus capital gains, which are the other teams...

Accident at Monte San Pietro, Ilaria Quadri died....

Noemi Bocchi reveals her illness, Francesco Totti: “I’ll...

The strange money laps of the Russian embassy...

Maurizio Costanzo and his love for Tuscany. His...

From Mattarella third call to government and Parliament:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy