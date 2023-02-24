Home Health F1 test Bahrain LIVE: day 2, Zhou the fastest. Ferrari, Sainz 6th, Leclerc 8th
Health

F1 test Bahrain LIVE: day 2, Zhou the fastest. Ferrari, Sainz 6th, Leclerc 8th

by admin
F1 test Bahrain LIVE: day 2, Zhou the fastest. Ferrari, Sainz 6th, Leclerc 8th

Russell’s words

George Russell comments on the Mercedes situation as follows: “The lap time counts, that’s what speaks. Last year there was the jumping and now things are smoother, reliability is a strong point, we are at the level than we expected. The entry phase has improved, before it was difficult in the middle of the corner, now the balance is easier to find. We have to make improvements, but we can say that we believe in it. Of course we need to be rational, I think we will have a car that he can fight for the win, maybe not right away, but we’re optimistic about developments, which has always been a strong point of this team”.

See also  SIE announced the acquisition of Firesprite, a British game studio that used to develop games such as "The Playroom VR"

You may also like

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 13

Il Colle promulgates the Milleproroghe with reservations

Maurizio Costanzo, goodbye to the man who changed...

ANTI-HIV RING SAFE EVEN IN PREGNANCY Infectious diseases

MONKEYPOX DANGEROUS IN CASE OF HIV Infectious diseases

2022 is a record year for organ donations,...

Dead Maurizio Costanzo, the king of the living...

‘YouGoody-Research beautiful and good’, against chronic diseases –...

Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo, the most...

Tim: the board appreciates the Kkr offer but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy