Russell’s words

George Russell comments on the Mercedes situation as follows: “The lap time counts, that’s what speaks. Last year there was the jumping and now things are smoother, reliability is a strong point, we are at the level than we expected. The entry phase has improved, before it was difficult in the middle of the corner, now the balance is easier to find. We have to make improvements, but we can say that we believe in it. Of course we need to be rational, I think we will have a car that he can fight for the win, maybe not right away, but we’re optimistic about developments, which has always been a strong point of this team”.