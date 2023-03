In pole position at Sakhir, Max Vestappen will start, ahead of Perez and Leclerc. Fourth the other Ferrari driver, Sainz. Row after row, let’s analyze the statistics and curiosities of the first starting grid of the 2023 World Championship. Today, at 4 pm, the race is live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and in streaming on NOW

by Michael Merlin

BAHRAIN GP, THE LATEST NEWS