Australia is the third stage of the 2023 World Championship. Pay attention to the times, since you will go to the track in the night or in the early morning hours in Italy. At 3.30 the green light for the third and final free practice session, then it will be time to assign the pole position. All Melbourne weekend live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno e in streaming su NOW
GP AUSTRALIA, THE LIVE OF PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING
It’s a super weekend of live engines on Sky: until Sunday 2nd April scheduled on Sky on F1 Australian Grand Prix and the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix. Tonight the F1 free third parties from 3.30 am Italian timeat 7 the qualification, same time Sunday for the race which will be exclusive live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Deferred from 3 pm in the clear on TV8. commentary of Carlo Vanzini e Marc Gene, con Roberto Chinchero insider ai box. Federica Masolin conducts pre- and post-competition insights with David Valsecchi. Technical analysis of Matthew Bobby at the Sky Sport Tech Room, interviews by Mara Sangiorgio and comments by Ivan Capelli.
F1, the Australian GP live exclusively on Sky
Saturday 1st April
Ore 1.40: Sprint Race F3
Ore 3.15: Paddock Live
3.30 am: F1 – free practice 3
Ore 4.30: Paddock Live
Ore 5.15: F2 – sprint race
Ore 6.20: Paddock Live
7 am: F1 – qualifying (delayed on TV8 from 2 pm)
Ore 8.15: Paddock Live
Ore 8.45: Paddock Live Show
Sunday 2nd April
Ore 1.00: F. Race F3
Ore 3.30: F. Race F2
Ore 5.30: Paddock Live
7 am: F1 race (delayed on TV8 from 3 pm)
Ore 9: Paddock Live
Ore 9.30: Paddock Live – #skymotori
Ore 12: Race Anatomy