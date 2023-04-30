Home » F1, today the Azerbaijan GP 2023: Ferrari third with Leclerc
by admin
The blues make the blues: they also dominate a Baku. Double with Sergio Perez who wins (6th success in his career, the 2nd this year) in front of Max Verstappen. Ma la Ferrari it is the first of the human ones, this time: Charles Leclerc, who started from pole, finished third. It’s his first podium this year, after two disastrous races and a 7th place in Jeddah. And it is also the first podium for the Ferrari in this 2023 started very uphill. Carlos Sainz is 5° with the other ro…

