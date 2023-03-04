news-txt”>

Max Verstappen with Red Bull conquered the pole position of the Bahrain gp, the race that inaugurates the 2023 formula 1 world championship. The world champion precedes his teammate Perez, third and fourth time for the Ferraris with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz .

ANSA Agency Verstappen starts from pole (ANSA)

LECLERC: ‘NICE SURPRISE, CLOSER THAN I THINK’

“There was no problem with the car. We were battling for pole, I didn’t expect that. Nice surprise. We managed to find the pace for the qualifying lap, which is great. But we have to bear in mind that instead on the race pace we are further behind than Red Bull”. Charles Leclerc is satisfied with the third time in the first qualifying of the Formula 1 season on the Barhain track: the Ferrari driver, who had been fastest in Q2, preferred to save the tires in the last lap ahead of tomorrow’s race. thus losing the front row which will be entirely occupied by the Red Bulls. “We think we are in a better position starting third on a new tire than second on used tyres – explains the Monegasque driver -. We were all very close. I hope it will be the same in the race. Aston Martin was fast and Mercedes also seemed very fast at a certain point. We are much closer than we expected. This is good for F1. In the race we seem a little weaker, having a new tire will help us, the direction is the right one”.