The curtain has risen on the first weekend of the 2023 F1 World Championship. At the Sakhir the drivers in conference, with the reigning champion Verstappen who said he was relaxed and concentrated after a winter spent with his family: “A threat? Ourselves”. Alonso: “Are we the surprise? We’ll see. And my age isn’t a problem.” Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz spoke to Sky Sport24, who reiterated their goal of aiming for the title. The entire Bahrain GP weekend is live on Sky and streaming on NOW

TV GUIDE