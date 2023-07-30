Home » F1: Verstappen wins the Belgian GP, ​​Leclerc is third
F1: Verstappen wins the Belgian GP, ​​Leclerc is third

The Dutch Max Verstappen, at the wheel of a Red Bull, won the F1 Belgian GP at Spa. In second place was his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Perez, third was the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, in a Ferrari. For Verstappen today is the 45th victory in his career.
In fourth place was the multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton, British of Mercedes, fifth the other former world champion Fernando Alonso, at the wheel of an Aston Martin, who preceded George Russell with the other Mercedes. Seventh Lando Norris on McLaren. As for the other Ferrari, that of Spaniard Carlos Sainz jr, he retired on lap 23.

“Do I win from any position? I like it, it’s a good spot for me. At the beginning the important thing was to survive in turn 1. I saw that there were so many close battles ahead of me and I understood that I had to stay back and try to keep me on the safe side. Then when I was able to make my pace it was once again a very enjoyable race.” Max Verstappen celebrates yet another GP won (in Belgium) in a season that is increasingly a monologue: the Red Bull champion, who started further back, managed once again to cross the finish line in front of everyone. “We didn’t take excessive risks from that moment until the end – underlines the Dutch -. Eau Rouge? Yes, I was scared there and those are the worst corners to have it. They were complicated laps, because it was raining, but we couldn’t to understand how much. I went sideways but luckily nothing happened. In those corners it’s always better that nothing happens”.

