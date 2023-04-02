The Australian Grand Prix restarts after a half-hour stop due to the Albon off-track. Hamilton’s Mercedes led the race ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull and Alonso’s Aston Martin. Sainz’s Ferrari tenth. The restart procedure after the red flag is under investigation.

Only six laps and already two safety cars and a stop in the F1 GP d’Astralia. After Leclerc’s retirement on the first lap, Albon’s Williams also went knocked out by hitting a wall during the lap. The race direction decides to display the red flag and stop the race in order to clean the track ‘invaded’ by the gravel moved for the exit from the Albon track. Hamilton’s Mercedes leads the race ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull to teammate Hamilton. Poleman Verstappen third. Pit stop for Sainz’s Ferrari which restarts from eleventh position. Seventh also Russell also in the pits to change tires in the ‘window’ between the safety car and the stoppage of the race.

Immediately a twist in the Australian Grand Prix. After the first corners, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari is touched by Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and ends up in the gravel. The Monegasque is thus forced to retire immediately. Great start for Russell’s Mercedes ahead of teammate Hamilton and Verstappen’s Red Bull who started from pole position. Fourth the other Red of Sainz.

