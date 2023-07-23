Fabian loses arms and legs – a visit home shows how strong he is

“Fabian had a normal cold,” his father told the “Rheinische Post”. But the next day, when his lips started turning blue, he vomited and developed a rash, his parents started to worry. In the late evening they take him to the hospital – but the doctors are at a loss. “It was only said that it was a viral infection,” says his father of the “Bild” newspaper.

“Then the doctors suddenly panicked”

The family goes back home. Fabian’s condition worsens at night, reports the “Rheinische Post”. His parents call the emergency doctor, the doctors assume that the 14-year-old has caught pneumonia. “Then the doctors suddenly panicked,” Fabian’s father tells the newspaper.

When the 14-year-old’s pulse weakened and he got a fever of over 40 degrees, the doctors transferred him to the Essen University Clinic by helicopter. On the way there, Fabian suffers septic shock. His mother tells the “Bild” newspaper: “They gave him a seven percent chance of survival,” the doctors move Fabian to the farewell room, and the family travels to say goodbye.

“Our son experienced this process while he was awake and had to deal with it”

But Fabian does not die. According to a family “Gofundme” campaign, he was in a coma for 24 days and was in intensive care for 54 days. The 14-year-old suffers multiple organ failure, heart and lungs suffer severe damage.

“Due to the severity of the disease, blood flow to the forearms and lower legs was no longer available. They turned black and had to be amputated. Our son experienced this process while he was awake and had to deal with it,” his mother describes on the campaign website.

Fabian’s courage to live is unbroken: “I’ll soon be getting artificial hands. And then it will be fine”

Fabian has now been in a rehabilitation clinic in Bavaria for six weeks. But he has not lost his will to face life. The brave 14-year-old said to “Bild”: “What should I do? I’m getting art hands soon. And then it will be fine.” His father is impressed: “This courage to face life is crazy. I wouldn’t have made it.”

Now his parents thank the doctors that their son is still alive: “If there hadn’t been so many people, he wouldn’t have made it. We are happy about the health system in Germany.” In the comments of the Gofundme campaign, people are also impressed by Fabian’s bravery: “Never give up! You’re a super great boy” it says, or: “Dear Fabian, we don’t know you, but we can see how brave you are.”

In order to be able to buy a car that Fabian can fit in with a wheelchair, his parents started a campaign on “Gofundme”. By Sunday morning, more than 66,000 euros had been raised.

On his first visit home, Fabian shows how strong he is

Now Fabian was able to visit his family at home in Mönchengladbach for the first time. He saw the new, barrier-free apartment for the first time, as reported by the “Rheinische Post”. “Quite nice,” he concludes, “better than before.”

And this visit also shows the incredible strength with which the 14-year-old deals with his fate. “There is no reason for me to be sad,” he quotes the “Rheinische Post”. When his mother says, “You enjoy what you have and don’t think about what you don’t have,” he nods.

And he’s joking with his brother again. “As soon as I have my prostheses, I’ll start training again and then you have to be careful, then the competition will come.”

