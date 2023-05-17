Fabio Fazio away from Rai, Fiorello’s real reaction when he learned about it

Fabio Fazio leaves Rai: this is what happened during the broadcast hosted by the showman Fiorello, Viva Rai Due.

Only a few days ago the news of the farewell of Fabio Fazio has left everyone dismayed: the conductor will debut on Channel Nine as early as next fall. Together with him, as always, there will be the comedian Luciana Littizzetto. Talking about what happened she thought about it Fiorelloin its broadcast Long live Rai Due.

Fabio Fazio leaves Rai after 40 years, due to a non-renewal of the contract requested by the conductor a few months ago, but which was ignored by the top management of the company. In the episode aired on Sunday evening, the presenter commented on his transition to Discovery as follows “I’ve been in Rai for 40 years but you can’t be suitable for all seasons.

There are no men suitable for all seasons, at least I don’t think I am.” He can’t say anything “unkind” towards that network that hosted him for some time and that he considered her family. He then also thanked everyone, but above all all those who have always followed him in these long years, to then conclude “we will meet again, elsewhere but we will meet again”

Fabio Fazio, Fiorello “there’s a good one, what do we do…”

To take up this news was the showman, Fiorello, who with a photo of the conductor of What’s the weather likescrawled and with the inscription What a weather it wasgreeted him in a unique and ironic way “we say hello to Fabio Fazio, bye we love you. It happens, it happened”. And then he decided to comment on this news of Fazio’s farewell to Rai in an amusing way.

Fiorello also stated again that he does not want to be sent away from Rai and for this reason he continues to say “guys I don’t want to be purged, watch what you say”. And then he continued to say “I can already imagine the meeting of the Rai top management: ‘there is a good one, what do we do? Let’s kick him out. There is someone who earns Rai, go ahead’”.

Fiorello also went on to make fun of his friend and host of Sanremo, Amadeus saying “now home!”. The showman then added referring to his collaborators “be less good and above all don’t say inappropriate things, because I want to stay here in Rai”.

With his usual way of doing, Italy’s most followed showman therefore commented on the end of the collaboration between Rai and Fabio Fazio.

