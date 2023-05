A great test to fly in the second round of the Roland Garros. In Paris, Fabio Fognini he beat the world number 10 in three sets (6-4 6-4 6-3). Happy Auger-Also: the blue, for the 16th time competing in the French capital (best result i quarters of 2011) took advantage of his opponent’s non-optimal physical conditions and will face the Australian in the next round Jason Kubler.