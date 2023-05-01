Home » Fabio Grosso brings the Ciociari back to the top after 4 years – breaking latest news
Fabio Grosso brings the Ciociari back to the top after 4 years

Fabio Grosso brings the Ciociari back to the top after 4 years – breaking latest news

Sweaty, deserved, conquered (almost) at the end of a championship largely led by top of the class: after the disappointment that came in the 2020 season – with the elimination in the play-off final at the hands of Spezia -, four years later, Frosinone officially regained Serie A. In fact, Bari is ten points behind third in the standings, now arithmetically seeded just three days before the end of the championship. The 3-1 net was decisive trimmed by Fabio Grosso’s team to that of Pippo Inzaghi, in a challenge between former world champions that was never really in question.

On 31′ Borrelli blows up Stirpe, then a madness by Cionek paves the way for the Gialloblù: just 10′ after the 1-0, in the Reggina area the Polish defender hits Caso in the face with the ball far away, effectively forcing the referee Prontera to point to the spot and pull out the red card. Implacable Insigne for the 2-0 that already in the first half heavily directs the match. Promotion is a matter of minutes. Yet Reggina reopened it at the start of the second half with a goal from Hernani. Hopes of a comeback went back to zero when 5′ later Caso made it 3-1. The countdown is reduced to just over half an hour. At the end, remove the corks from the bottles, the party begins. Frosinone is back in Serie A.

