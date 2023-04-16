Fabrizio Corona’s letter to Massimo Giletti

“Massimo. A great professional, a man who lives by and for his work. A television journalist who put himself on the line and effectively created a new voice in the television and information panorama”. Thus begins the long post shared on Instagram with which Fabrizio Corona show all your support Massimo Giletti after the sudden suspension of his It’s not the Arena, program broadcast on La7. Corona’s letter to Giletti arrives in the aftermath of the latest rumors released on the case, rumors that indicate Corona as the agent he supplied to Giletti the chats of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

“How many would have had the courage to get involved up to this point? No one, and it is evident – writes Corona – Some journalists never liked Massimo, a certain system never liked Massimo. Yes, we collaborated and if this is not for you “chic” journalists, a worthy thing, it means that we have worked well. I know the very valid professionals of the transmission team; prepared authors and top-level workers. All people left at home without any regard. This is the battle what should you do you flaccid and mediocre two-bit hacks have always served a manipulative and status quo editorial system. Instead, as always, the real show is the suffering of others. I love you Massimo, don’t give up right now. With love and esteem Fabrizio”.

“Matteo Messina Denaro’s chats? Here are the screenshots”

At the same time, through his Telegram profile, Corona writes: “The company I work with has always worked with many television broadcasts, including with Non è L’Arena. It deals with selling exclusive material from journalistic investigations and news stories, national and international “. Then he attaches some photographs of WhatsApp chats: “Here is the exclusive material, never published before: photographs that MMD sent to her close friends during her hiding, accompanied by captions written in her own hand and some exclusive audios. Providing information is not a crime”.

