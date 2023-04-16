Home » Fabrizio Corona’s letter to Massimo Giletti
Health

Fabrizio Corona’s letter to Massimo Giletti

by admin

“Massimo. A great professional, a man who lives by and for his work. A television journalist who put himself on the line and effectively created a new voice in the television and information panorama”. Thus begins the long post shared on Instagram with which Fabrizio Corona show all your support Massimo Giletti after the sudden suspension of his It’s not the Arena, program broadcast on La7. Corona’s letter to Giletti arrives in the aftermath of the latest rumors released on the case, rumors that indicate Corona as the agent he supplied to Giletti the chats of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

“How many would have had the courage to get involved up to this point? No one, and it is evident – writes Corona – Some journalists never liked Massimo, a certain system never liked Massimo. Yes, we collaborated and if this is not for you “chic” journalists, a worthy thing, it means that we have worked well. I know the very valid professionals of the transmission team; prepared authors and top-level workers. All people left at home without any regard. This is the battle what should you do you flaccid and mediocre two-bit hacks have always served a manipulative and status quo editorial system. Instead, as always, the real show is the suffering of others. I love you Massimo, don’t give up right now. With love and esteem Fabrizio”.

“Matteo Messina Denaro’s chats? Here are the screenshots”

At the same time, through his Telegram profile, Corona writes: “The company I work with has always worked with many television broadcasts, including with Non è L’Arena. It deals with selling exclusive material from journalistic investigations and news stories, national and international “. Then he attaches some photographs of WhatsApp chats: “Here is the exclusive material, never published before: photographs that MMD sent to her close friends during her hiding, accompanied by captions written in her own hand and some exclusive audios. Providing information is not a crime”.

See also  UniMol's deep condolences for the death of Anna Maria Pezza, a student of medicine and surgery.

Below, the screenshots of Fabrizio Corona’s Telegram channel

screen 4

screen 1

screen 3-2

screen 2-2

Source Today.it



You may also like

relive the coach’s words after Napoli-Verona

Aspiring mountain guides dead, in the church of...

How to grow root vegetables in containers

Volleyball player died in Türkiye, funeral in Milan...

Master plan for medical studies 2020

“Rosa and Olindo innocent, today science crumbles the...

Ukraine, Poland bans the import of grain from...

falls during a roped ascent

Strengthen good care in the communities: Federal-state working...

Serie A, Inter-Monza 0-1: Caldirola signs the red...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy