Fabry disease, an Italian network to speed up diagnosis – Healthcare

Italy is making progress in assisting patients with Fabry disease, a serious and complex rare genetic disease that mainly affects the heart but also the kidneys and brain, reducing life expectancy by up to 30 years. In fact, a network of specialists for the diagnosis and early treatment of the disease is created. This is the project promoted by the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), with the aim of allowing greater success in terms of therapeutic response and better quality of life for patients, avoiding irreversible organ damage. The goal is also to create a National Registry useful for defining the extent of the problem and for supporting clinical research, diagnosis and treatment of this rare disease.

The website www.lamalattiadifabry.it is also connected to this initiative, with the unconditional contribution of Takeda Italia and now available online, with a map of the 49 reference centers throughout the country and updates on the disease to help patients and families to know it and manage it in the best possible way. Fabry disease is a serious and complex genetic disease that affects about 1,000 people in our country. But this is an underestimated number: in Italy the cases should amount to at least double, with an incidence of 1 in every 3 thousand births.

“Diagnosis can become an odyssey: from the onset of the disease to its correct identification it can take up to 18 years for men and even over 20 for women – Elena Biagini, Medical Director of the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic, notes in a note Malpighi of Bologna and Giuseppe Limongelli, Associate Professor of Cardiology at the Monaldi Hospital in Naples, coordinators of the Network – This pathology can manifest itself in an extremely varied way with skin neoformations, eye problems, renal insufficiency and heart disease. characterized by heart rhythm disturbances, conduction disturbances, which over time can progress to heart failure which is the main cause of death not only in males but also in female carriers, with a reduction in life expectancy, up to 30 years” .

The importance of recognizing the disease is also linked to the availability of specific therapies capable of slowing down and, in some cases, stopping the progression of the disease.